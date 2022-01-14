Eversource Energy : is Ready to Respond to High Winds Friday and MLK Holiday Storm

Energy company reminds customers to also prepare

BERLIN, Conn. - Eversource is closely monitoring two weekend weather systems with potential to cause customer outages and preparing to respond. High winds are expected in Connecticut Friday night and heavy wet snow, rain and wind are predicted to impact the state Sunday night into Monday. The energy company is positioning line and tree crews across the state as well as bringing in additional out-of-state crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.

"We've been carefully monitoring these weather systems for the last few days and we'll have workers and materials in position across the state ready to respond and will adjust our plans if the forecast changes," said Eversource President of Electric Operations in Connecticut Steve Sullivan. "With wet snow in some parts of the state and wind gusts over 50 miles per hour possible, there is the potential for trees and tree limbs to come down onto power lines and electric equipment. We're fully stocked with extra utility poles, wire, transformers and other equipment and ready to repair any damage this storm may cause."

Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Customers should also prepare for any severe weather by assembling or restocking a storm kit and creating an emergency plan with family members, friends and neighbors. Eversource also offers the following tips on its website to help customers prepare for emergencies:

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

