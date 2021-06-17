Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Eversource Energy : Bringing Main Streets Energy Efficiency Program to Agawam Businesses

06/17/2021 | 02:28pm EDT
Energy efficiency experts to help small businesses identify solutions for cost savings and reducing energy use

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (June 17, 2021) - Eversource is partnering with Town of Agawam leaders to offer its Main Streets energy efficiency program and help local small businesses reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment. Teams of energy experts from Eversource-approved contractor Energy Resource will visit businesses in Agawam between Monday, June 21, and Friday June 25, to schedule no-cost energy assessments and answer questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and improvements.

'Our Main Streets initiative provides personal attention to small businesses to help them take advantage of the energy-saving solutions available to them,' said Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman Bill Stack. 'Last year, we held Main Streets events in 15 communities and completed more than 700 energy efficiency upgrades to help business owners save on their energy costs. We hope to help even more businesses save this year.'

The Main Streets energy efficiency program begins with a no-cost energy assessment identifying energy-saving opportunities such as new lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, insulation and more.

Some of the improvements, such as installing new energy-efficient LED light bulbs, occur right on the spot. Larger improvement projects, such as new HVAC equipment or energy-efficient motor controls, are scheduled for installation at a future date and may qualify for incentives from Eversource through Mass Save® and interest-free financing to offset the cost of upgrades.

Local, licensed electricians contracted by Eversource will complete approved projects, ensuring minimal disruption to daily business operations and following all current COVID-19 safety protocols. All high-efficiency products installed as part of the program will include warranties for both materials and labor.

Eversource has delivered postcards with more information about the program to Agawam businesses. For more information about the program and to schedule a free assessment at a convenient time, businesses should contact Eversource's contractor, Energy Resource, directly at (413) 376-8575.

Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the top utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.5 million electric customers in 139 communities, nearly 300,000 gas customers in 51 communities, and 19,800 water customers in five communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit our website (www.eversource.com) and follow us on Twitter (@eversourceMA) and Facebook (facebook.com/EversourceMA). For more information on our water services, visit www.aquarionwater.com.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
