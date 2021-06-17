Eversource Energy : Bringing Main Streets Energy Efficiency Program to Agawam Businesses

Energy efficiency experts to help small businesses identify solutions for cost savings and reducing energy use
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (June 17, 2021) - Eversource is partnering with Town of Agawam leaders to offer its Main Streets energy efficiency program and help local small businesses reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment. Teams of energy experts from Eversource-approved contractor Energy Resource will visit businesses in Agawam between Monday, June 21, and Friday June 25, to schedule no-cost energy assessments and answer questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and improvements.
'Our Main Streets initiative provides personal attention to small businesses to help them take advantage of the energy-saving solutions available to them,' said Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman Bill Stack. 'Last year, we held Main Streets events in 15 communities and completed more than 700 energy efficiency upgrades to help business owners save on their energy costs. We hope to help even more businesses save this year.'
The Main Streets energy efficiency program begins with a no-cost energy assessment identifying energy-saving opportunities such as new lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, insulation and more.
Some of the improvements, such as installing new energy-efficient LED light bulbs, occur right on the spot. Larger improvement projects, such as new HVAC equipment or energy-efficient motor controls, are scheduled for installation at a future date and may qualify for incentives from Eversource through Mass Save® and interest-free financing to offset the cost of upgrades.
Local, licensed electricians contracted by Eversource will complete approved projects, ensuring minimal disruption to daily business operations and following all current COVID-19 safety protocols. All high-efficiency products installed as part of the program will include warranties for both materials and labor.
Eversource has delivered postcards with more information about the program to Agawam businesses. For more information about the program and to schedule a free assessment at a convenient time, businesses should contact Eversource's contractor, Energy Resource, directly at (413) 376-8575.
