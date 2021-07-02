Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Eversource Energy : Crews, System Operators Respond All Week to Heat, Thunderstorms

07/02/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
Tireless efforts help ensure safe, reliable service for customers

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (July 1, 2021) - In the face of another record-setting heat wave and scattered thunderstorms across New England all week, Eversource crews and system operators continue working around-the-clock to ensure safe, reliable service for its customers throughout the region. With crews always at the ready to make repairs and remote system operators constantly monitoring the system to reroute power and shift other resources as necessary, the energy company remains focused on protecting the system from heat-caused stress and high energy use, as well as fallen trees.

'From the sweltering heat to thunderstorms and strong winds bringing down trees onto the system, our dedicated crews and system operators continue their tireless efforts to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers in the face of challenging conditions,' said Eversource NH President Joe Purington. 'As the weather begins to cool down, we remain ready to respond to any additional issues so that our customers and our communities can enjoy the holiday weekend.'

Throughout the week, Eversource's remote system operators have closely monitored the electric system for potential stress and used distribution automation technology to regularly shift 'load'-or reroute power and make other adjustments like circuit reconfigurations-to meet demand in specific spots and at specific times. At times, the energy company will also institute limited planned outages of a short duration, including customer notification, in order to avoid longer, uncontrolled outages that impact more customers and to prevent possible severe equipment damage.

Accompanying the historic heat this week, thunderstorms and strong winds also brought down tree limbs and caused other damage to the system. Eversource responded to isolated outages caused by storms throughout the week, and restored power to more than 36,000 New Hampshire customers since Wednesday's severe thunderstorms entered the state. The energy company anticipates that restoration of any remaining outages will be substantially complete by 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Additionally, the energy company activated its award-winning ConnectedSolutions demand response program three afternoons this week, Monday through Wednesday. ConnectedSolutions provides incentives to customers to reduce their energy use at times of peak demand, which helps reduce strain on the electric grid and lowers carbon emissions by avoiding additional power generation of dirtier fossil fuels like coal that still come online in New England when demand is high.

On average, New Hampshire customers use approximately 25 percent more energy during the hot summer months, and Eversource-as an NHSaves utility partner-continues to urge its customers to take advantage of its nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions to help save money and manage energy use while keeping cool. The energy company also encourages customers to enroll in one of its payment plans or assistance programs if they need help with their energy bill. Customers in New Hampshire can call 844-273-7760 or visit Eversource.com to learn more about payment assistance options.

Photo Caption: An Eversource crew at work on Broad Street in Nashua on Wednesday night.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving nearly 528,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the #1 contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
