Eversource Energy : Ørsted and Eversource Announce $5M Commitment to Stony Brook University to Support Offshore Wind Research Initiatives

Ørsted and Eversource Announce $5M Commitment to Stony Brook University to Support Offshore Wind Research Initiatives Stony Brook University and Ørsted/Eversource sign MOU to further New York State's and Sunrise Wind's leadership in the offshore wind industry Stony Brook, N.Y. - April 26, 2021 - Joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource, developers of New York offshore wind farm, Sunrise Wind, announced today the launch of a research partnership with Stony Brook University. The $5 million commitment funded by the project will underwrite research initiatives specific to the advancement of offshore wind through Stony Brook's Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) in connection with the Sunrise Wind project. The AERTC, a New York State Center of Excellence in Energy, is a true partnership of academic institutions, research institutions, energy providers and industrial corporations. The Center's mission is to promote innovative energy research, education, and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy and nanotechnology applications for new sources of energy. The funds will support multiple research projects to improve and advance offshore wind energy development and grid integration. The AERTC would focus on interdisciplinary research activities related to: Engineering, construction, and logistics for offshore wind power generation;

Technological innovations to reduce costs and improve efficiencies of offshore wind;

Wind resource assessment and energy production forecasting;

Integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with utility grids; and

Coordinating the development of offshore wind resources with other commercial offshore uses, particularly the fishing industry. "We are very excited by the possibilities this partnership with Ørsted and Eversource presents," said Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis. "Since opening AERTC in 2010, Stony Brook has been effectively advancing renewable energy research and training students who will become the next generation of energy experts. With this research partnership and collaboration, we are poised to make a real impact on the future production and efficiency of offshore wind energy." "The offshore wind industry and the prospect of a clean energy future are two of the most exciting developments happening right now in the United States," said David Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Ørsted Offshore North America. "Stony Brook University has long been positioning itself to be an academic and research epicenter of this green movement. The goal of this partnership is to leverage the academic power of this world-class research institution and apply it to our projects." "We're fortunate to partner with such an esteemed institution as Stony Brook University to conduct important research for our offshore wind projects," said Werner Schweiger, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Eversource Energy. "The researchers at Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center at Stony Brook have demonstrated great leadership in advancing new renewable

energy technology and we look forward to collaborating with them to bring offshore wind to the state of New York." "We are delighted that the AERTC at Stony Brook is recognized by Ørsted and Eversource to be a leader in advancing New York State's Clean energy goals," said Robert Catell, Chairman of the AERTC Advisory Board at Stony Brook University. "As the New York State Center of Excellence in Energy, it is the ideal location to conduct research to advance offshore wind technology and support economic development and workforce training. Today's commitment recognizes the AERTC's proven expertise in offshore wind research and development, demonstrated particularly through its leadership in helping to launch the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium." "Stony Brook University is at the frontier of conducting research that will dramatically reduce the cost of offshore wind energy and help integrate the electricity produced by offshore wind farms into our power grid," said Richard Reeder, Ph.D., Vice President for Research at Stony Brook University. "Partnerships with industry leaders like Ørsted and Eversource are critical for translating our cutting-edge research into practical solutions that will augment our capacity for innovation and train the workforce of the future, while helping New York State meet its bold clean energy goals." "The research and development activities to be conducted by Orsted/Eversource and Stony Brook University's Advanced Energy and Research Technology Center will ultimately help drive down the costs of offshore wind and provide further insight into integrating this renewable resource onto the electric grid," said Doreen Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA. "These partnerships are absolutely critical to ensuring offshore wind is being developed with a focus on the most innovative and efficient technologies available to quickly get it to scale and support the mounting demand for clean energy not only in New York but across the nation." "Suffolk County is fully committed to undertaking the research and development necessary to transform an aging infrastructure into a clean energy economy that will serve as a national model," said Steve Bellone, Suffolk County Executive. "The synergy between Stony Brook University and Ørsted and Eversource is essential to moving our region forward and expediting the critical progression to provide us with a safe and reliable future." "Long Island is home to one of the best renewable energy research institutions in our nation in Stony Brook University, and its work is key to New York's leadership in the green economy," said State Senator Todd Kaminsky, Chair of the New York State Senate Environmental Conservation Committee. "This partnership between the University, Ørsted and Eversource is integral to propelling us into a future powered by clean energy, while bringing offshore wind and good jobs to our Island." "By following through on earlier promises to provide such funding the Ørsted corporation is proving to be both a good corporate citizen and a reliable partner in the necessary quest to replace Long Island's fossil fuel energy sources with clean, renewable wind power," said New York State Assemblyman, Steve Englebright. "Supporting Stony Brook's research and education mission by committing to $5

million in grants for the marine, atmospheric, and environmental engineering sciences is a wise investment into a better tomorrow for all of us." About Ørsted Offshore North America The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 index of the most sustainable corporations and is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. In the United States, Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America's first offshore wind farm, and constructed the two-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project - the first turbines to be installed in federal waters. Ørsted has secured over 2,900 megawatts of additional capacity through five projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Ørsted Offshore's North American business is jointly headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island and employs more than 150 people. To learn more visit us.Ørsted.comor follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@ØrstedUS). About Eversource Eversource (NYSE: ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.