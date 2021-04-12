Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eversource Energy    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eversource Energy : Partners with Major Utilities to Increase Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across the Country

04/12/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean energy company joins coalition to ensure drivers have seamless access to EV chargers on major highways

MANCHESTER, N.H. - In an effort to provide drivers with effective and convenient charging options that enable long-distance electric vehicle (EV) travel, Eversource is joining the Electric Highway Coalition. Comprised of seven of the nation's leading utility companies, the coalition will advance clean energy by helping to enable EV drivers' access to uninterrupted travel across major regions of the country.

'This coalition makes range anxiety a thing of the past by creating an organized network of chargers along major highways,' said Eversource Vice President of Strategy & Policy Roger Kranenburg. 'As a catalyst for clean energy, we are deploying one of the largest EV charging programs in the nation. We're rapidly advancing to our goal of providing 3,500 charging ports across Massachusetts, and we're seeking regulatory and state approval in both Connecticut and New Hampshire for EV programs in those states. Our program and this coalition will play vital roles in reducing carbon emissions across the region and realizing our clean energy future.'

Each utility will provide EV charging solutions within its service territory through a network of DC fast chargers, coordinating with neighboring utilities, and will connect major highway systems from the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Central Plains regions. Other participating utilities include American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Map of Electric Highway Coalition partner utilities outside of Eversource service territories of MA, CT and NH

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030, and while some drivers recognize the benefits of owning an EV, like low-cost home charging, many others are concerned with the availability of charging stations during long trips. Eversource and its partner utilities are demonstrating to customers that EVs can be a choice for both in-town driving and long road trips. Sites along major highways with easy access and amenities for travelers are being considered as coalition members work to determine final charging station locations. Charging stations will provide universal DC fast chargers that are capable of getting drivers back on the road in approximately 20-30 minutes.

This effort could help drivers realize the benefits of how EVs fit both their lifestyle and travel plans, especially if those plans cross state lines.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 18:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERSOURCE ENERGY
02:03pEVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Partners with Major Utilities to Increase Electric Vehicle ..
PU
04/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Eversource Energy W..
MT
04/08ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Log Gains as Wall Street Looks Ahead to Powell IMF P..
MT
04/07Eversource Energy names Joe Nolan as CEO
RE
04/07EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Names Joe Nolan Next CEO, Succeeding Jim Judge May 5
MT
04/07EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04/07EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Announces Leadership Changes Effective May 5, 2021
BU
04/06EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Again Recognized by Barron's as One of America's “Mos..
BU
03/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Investor Meeting, April 2021
PU
03/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the Years E..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 454 M - -
Net income 2021 1 334 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 2,79%
Capitalization 29 587 M 29 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 9 299
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 90,83 $
Last Close Price 86,18 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Katherine Kountze-Tatum Chief Information Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-0.38%29 587
NEXTERA ENERGY1.02%152 875
ENEL S.P.A.3.84%103 796
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.62%86 610
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.53%75 029
ORSTED A/S-15.56%70 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ