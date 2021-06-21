Eversource Energy : Partners with UniteCT to Help Eligible Customers Receive Assistance with Energy Bills and Rent

BERLIN, Conn. - Many Connecticut residents are still facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eversource is working with Connecticut's Department of Housing to help eligible renters pay their electric bills and rent. UniteCT provides utility payment assistance to qualified households that are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is specifically designed to help tenants who have fallen behind with rent and utility bills to stay in their homes.

'We want our customers to know there are options to address their energy bills,' said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. 'UniteCT is a unique opportunity for renters and comes at a critical time, the summer months, when residential customers' energy usage typically increases by 35% because air conditioners and fans are working hard to keep their homes cool.'

The UniteCT program provides eligible renters up to $1,500 to help with past due electric expenses and up to $10,000 for past or future rent expenses. The new program is funded through the $25 billion federal stimulus package passed by Congress for emergency rental and utility assistance.

Customers are eligible if they meet these requirements:

They rent

At least one person in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had their income reduced, has had significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the pandemic

The household income is at or below 80% of the median income in the area

They're at risk for homelessness or housing instability

Customers may also be eligible for additional programs to help pay their energy bills, which would add to the amount received from UniteCT. Programs include:

The Matching Payment Program, which offers monthly payments as low as $50

The New Start program, which forgives overdue balances if monthly budget payments are made on time

Energy Assistance, which provides payment toward the customer's heating bill

All Eversource customers are eligible for the COVID-19 payment plan that allows them to pay a past-due balance over a period of up to 24 months with no interest charges and no down payment. Enrollment in the program has been extended to July 20. Customers can learn more about all the available payment programs at Eversource.com/BillHelp or call 800-286-2828.

Eversource also encourages customers to take advantage of its easy energy efficiency solutions that can help keep their homes cool while managing increased energy use during the summer months. More information on the company's energy efficiency programs is available at Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.