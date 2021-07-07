Eversource Energy : Preparing for Predicted Thunderstorms and Tropical Storm Elsa

Energy company securing additional out-of-state crews; urging customers to prepare

BERLIN, Conn. - With the chance of severe thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow and the predicted arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa later this week, Eversource is letting customers and communities know the energy company is ready to respond. The company has secured out-of-state line crews in advance of Elsa's impact later this week, and local tree and line crews and support staff will be positioned across Connecticut to address any damage or power outages caused by these potential storms. Customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls as needed, and the energy company will continue closely monitoring the forecast and adjust resources as needed.

'We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly - positioning equipment and crews so we're ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,' said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. 'Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.'

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Eversource recommends customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications. The energy company also offers these tips to help customers prepare for any storm:

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

