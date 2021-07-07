Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Eversource Energy : Preparing for Predicted Thunderstorms and Tropical Storm Elsa

07/07/2021 | 03:14am EDT
Energy company securing additional out-of-state crews; urging customers to prepare

BERLIN, Conn. - With the chance of severe thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow and the predicted arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa later this week, Eversource is letting customers and communities know the energy company is ready to respond. The company has secured out-of-state line crews in advance of Elsa's impact later this week, and local tree and line crews and support staff will be positioned across Connecticut to address any damage or power outages caused by these potential storms. Customer care representatives are at the ready to take calls as needed, and the energy company will continue closely monitoring the forecast and adjust resources as needed.

'We are watching the weather forecasts, holding planning meetings, and preparing accordingly - positioning equipment and crews so we're ready to respond and quickly restore power for our customers,' said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. 'Our people are ready and will work around the clock, if needed, to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.'

Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of any downed wires and to report them immediately to 911. Be sure to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Eversource recommends customers assemble or restock a storm kit with essential items, including pet food and medications. The energy company also offers these tips to help customers prepare for any storm:

Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
