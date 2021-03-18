Eversource Energy : Tool Skills Pave Career at Eversource for Kelly Metichecchia

Kelly Metichecchia's skill with hand tools serves her well at work and at home. The Danbury woman comes from a family of skilled tradesmen and has never let gender stereotypes stand in her way of learning a new trade. Her father reinforced that by teaching her a lot about basic carpentry and plumbing, and she also inherited her grandfather's expertise in repairing cars. Kelly has put these skills to work remodeling her kitchen, building a tool shed, changing a rusty manifold on her truck - and most recently in her job as an Eversource natural gas distribution mechanic helper.

Before coming to Eversource, Kelly was working as an orthodontic assistant. While taking time off for the birth of her son, she started thinking about a career change. She came across The Natural Gas Field Technician Certificate program, an Eversource partnership with Middlesex Community College and the Workforce Alliance, a private non-profit agency working with the underemployed.

'The gas tech program is a great opportunity, especially for women who are interested in the field, to get a basic understanding of the natural gas industry,' she said. 'It isn't always easy for women to get their foot in the door with no experience.'

Kelly signed up for the program which combines college classroom instruction and hands-on training at Eversource's state-of-the-art training facility to equip students with skills like pipe fitting, leak detection, accident awareness and prevention. After completing the course in 2019, Kelly was hired.

'The learning doesn't stop after graduation. I feel fortunate to work with a group of experienced gas distribution mechanics, who take the time to share their job experience and explain new procedures as they install a main or a distribution line,' she said. 'My colleagues also give constructive criticism to help me improve my technique and skill.'

Now, after being on the job for more than a year, Kelly is excelling in her new career and sees a future full of opportunities. Thanks to completing the certificate program, she spends her days doing whatever is needed for the job, including preparing tools and equipment, operating a backhoe and working on the natural gas system throughout the Eversource service territory in Connecticut to ensure customers have reliable gas service.

'Whether we're cutting through large rocks while digging a trench for a new service or threading a new gas line through a maze of existing underground utilities, it's really satisfying to look back on a challenging job once we've successfully finished it,' Kelly shared. 'It's nice to have a job I love and take pride in. I'm glad more young women are pursuing careers in the construction trade, breaking down barriers in traditionally all-male fields and changing the stereotypes many of us grew up with.'