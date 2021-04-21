Eversource Energy : Urges Customers to Remain Vigilant Against Scams

Scammers use sly tactics to swindle money from unsuspecting customers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (April 21, 2021) - With scam artists aggressively targeting utility customers, Eversource is warning people to be on the lookout for new tactics being used so they don't fall victim. Scammers continue fine-tuning their techniques, including using phony caller IDs that display 'Eversource' and scripts that sound like a legitimate company representative threatening to disconnect their electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill.

'Unfortunately, these scammers sound legitimate and with a phony caller ID they're even more convincing-so we all need to have our 'guard up' more than ever,' said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. 'These scam artists sound sophisticated and are ruthless. That's why we're reminding customers to beware-if they get a call and the caller's message doesn't look or sound right-don't panic and don't pay. Remember, we will never threaten to disconnect service or demand instant payment over the phone.'

The energy company offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim:

Eversource representatives never demand instant payment over the phone, require the use of pre-paid debit cards, or request customers meet at a 'payment center' to make the payment.

Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online, even if they seem legitimate.

Beware - some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with Eversource.

Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.

Customers can verify they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their account-like the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.

Eversource urges anyone who believes they are a target of improper solicitation to immediately contact their local law enforcement. Customers are also encouraged to contact the energy company at l-800-662-7764 if they receive a call, text, email or if someone shows up at your door to verify it's Eversource.

For more information on how to protect personal information and avoid becoming a victim of utility scams, visit Eversource.com.

