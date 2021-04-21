Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eversource Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ES

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eversource Energy : Urges Customers to Remain Vigilant Against Scams

04/21/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scammers use sly tactics to swindle money from unsuspecting customers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (April 21, 2021) - With scam artists aggressively targeting utility customers, Eversource is warning people to be on the lookout for new tactics being used so they don't fall victim. Scammers continue fine-tuning their techniques, including using phony caller IDs that display 'Eversource' and scripts that sound like a legitimate company representative threatening to disconnect their electric or gas service because of an unpaid bill.

'Unfortunately, these scammers sound legitimate and with a phony caller ID they're even more convincing-so we all need to have our 'guard up' more than ever,' said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. 'These scam artists sound sophisticated and are ruthless. That's why we're reminding customers to beware-if they get a call and the caller's message doesn't look or sound right-don't panic and don't pay. Remember, we will never threaten to disconnect service or demand instant payment over the phone.'

The energy company offers the following tips to help avoid becoming a victim:

  • Eversource representatives never demand instant payment over the phone, require the use of pre-paid debit cards, or request customers meet at a 'payment center' to make the payment.
  • Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online, even if they seem legitimate.
  • Beware - some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with Eversource.
  • Customers who are scheduled for disconnection due to nonpayment receive a written notice that includes information on how to maintain their service.
  • Customers can verify they are speaking with an Eversource representative by asking for some basic information about their account-like the name on the account, the account address, and the exact past due balance.

Eversource urges anyone who believes they are a target of improper solicitation to immediately contact their local law enforcement. Customers are also encouraged to contact the energy company at l-800-662-7764 if they receive a call, text, email or if someone shows up at your door to verify it's Eversource.

For more information on how to protect personal information and avoid becoming a victim of utility scams, visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource is New Hampshire's largest electric utility, serving nearly 528,000 homes and businesses in 211 cities and towns, and also supplies water to approximately 9,500 homes and businesses in Hampton, North Hampton and Rye. Eversource is proud to be recognized as the #1 contributor to United Way in New Hampshire. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT:
William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERSOURCE ENERGY
01:52pEVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Urges Customers to Remain Vigilant Against Scams
PU
07:07aEVERSOURCE ENERGY  : KeyBanc Downgrades Eversource Energy to Sector Weight From ..
MT
04/20EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Eversource Energy's Price Target to ..
MT
04/20EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Credit Suisse Raises Eversource Energy's PT to $89 from $81..
MT
04/15BEHIND THE SCENES OF A MAJOR POWER R : from an Eversource Lineworker's Perspecti..
PU
04/12EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Earns 2021 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Sustained Excel..
PU
04/12EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Partners with Major Utilities to Increase Electric Vehicle ..
PU
04/09EVERSOURCE ENERGY  : Mizuho Securities Initiates Coverage on Eversource Energy W..
MT
04/08ETF PREVIEW : ETFs, Futures Log Gains as Wall Street Looks Ahead to Powell IMF P..
MT
04/07Eversource Energy names Joe Nolan as CEO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 388 M - -
Net income 2021 1 336 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 31 098 M 31 098 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 299
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 91,58 $
Last Close Price 90,58 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Katherine Kountze-Tatum Chief Information Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY4.70%31 098
NEXTERA ENERGY4.38%157 955
ENEL S.P.A.3.37%104 681
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.35%87 099
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.44%78 006
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.68%69 967
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ