Eversource Energy : to Host Webinar to Connect Customers with Solutions to Help with Energy Bills

04/23/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
Eversource to Host Webinar to Connect Customers with Solutions to Help with Energy Bills

23

Apr

Local News

Covid-19,billing

Energy company encourages customers to register and learn more about available assistance options

BOSTON (April 23, 2021) -Eversource is encouraging customers who are having difficulty paying their utility bills to participate in a free online webinar to learn about solutions available to help. The webinar will provide important information to customers about fuel assistance, extended payment plans, other programs to help income-eligible customers reduce unpaid balances, and protections from service disconnection when the moratorium on those activities expires July 1, 2021. The webinar will be held Tuesday, April 27 at 10 a.m., and advanced registration is required. Customers can sign up to attend this session atEversource.com/Billhelp.

"We understand the pandemic has financially impacted many of our customers and we want them to take advantage of the programs available to help them with their energy bill," said Eversource Vice President of Customer Operations Jess Cain. "Customers who've never needed assistance previously may not realize they qualify for protection from service disconnection and may also be eligible for other programs to reduce past due balances. We're holding this online webinar to provide customers with the information they need to determine which of our flexible payment plans or special programs would be most helpful to them."

Company representatives will outline the following programs during the webinar:
New Start Program

  • Income-eligible, electric customers can reduce or eliminate their outstanding balance in as little as 12 months when they make on-time monthly payments and Eversource will make up the difference.

Discount Rate

  • Customers may be eligible to receive a discount on their monthly energy bill.

Fuel Assistance

  • Customers with a household income at or below 60 percent of the state median income may qualify for assistance paying their bill through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Extended Payment Plan

  • Available to any customer, residential and business, requesting financial assistance, without demonstrating financial need;
  • Can be up to 12 months;
  • Any customer enrolled in an Assistance Program or Payment Plan who is current with their payment terms cannot have their service disconnected even once service disconnections resume after July 1, 2021.

Energy Efficiency Solutions

  • Customers can sign up for an Eversource Home Energy Assessment - when a certified technician checks a customer's home to identify places it can be tightened up to save money and energy. The technician makes on-the-spot improvements such as sealing up drafty doors and windows, closing air gaps around pipes and upgrading to LED lighting. *This service is available to income-eligible customers at no cost.
Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to 1.8 million customers throughout Massachusetts, including approximately 1.45 million electric customers in 142 communities, 635,000 gas customers in 110 communities, and 6,700 water customers in two communities. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

CONTACTS:

William Hinkle
603-634-2228
william.hinkle@eversource.com

Priscilla Ress
413-787-1055
priscilla.ress@eversource.com

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 388 M - -
Net income 2021 1 336 M - -
Net Debt 2021 18 224 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 30 288 M 30 288 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 299
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 91,63 $
Last Close Price 88,22 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James J. Judge Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Katherine Kountze-Tatum Chief Information Officer
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY1.98%30 288
NEXTERA ENERGY1.52%153 620
ENEL S.P.A.5.34%106 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.26%88 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.31%76 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.00%68 919
