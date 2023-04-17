Advanced search
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
04/17/2023
79.04 USD   +0.74%
02:32pEversource Energy to Discuss First Quarter Results
04/14BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Eversource Energy to $89 From $86, Maintains Market Perform Rating
04/04Gulf Coast Region Playing Leading Role in Buildout of U.S. Offshore Wind Industry, Including Work on First-Ever American-Built Offshore Wind Service Vessel
Eversource Energy to Discuss First Quarter Results

04/17/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will review the company’s financial performance through the first quarter of 2023.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/content/general/residential/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,600 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 735 M - -
Net income 2023 1 534 M - -
Net Debt 2023 23 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 27 357 M 27 357 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 626
Free-Float 96,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 78,46 $
Average target price 87,31 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Moreira Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-6.42%27 357
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.67%157 864
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.89%79 353
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.74%78 452
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.19%75 246
ENEL S.P.A.13.48%63 740
