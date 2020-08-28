Log in
Eversource Energy : to Substantially Complete Restoration for Most Towns by Midnight

08/28/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

Hundreds of crews working around-the-clock to safely clear roads, repair severe damage caused by yesterday's storms

BERLIN, Conn. - With the arrival this morning of additional crews from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Eversource estimates that its hundreds of line and tree crews will substantially complete restoration for all towns in Connecticut by midnight tonight, with the exception of Branford where the extensive damage will take additional time to fully restore and is expected to be substantially complete by Saturday night. As of 11;30 a.m., 17,500 customers in Connecticut remain without power as a result of the severe damage caused by yesterday's storms, of which 12,000 are in Branford. While adhering to strict COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, Eversource crews have restored power to more than 50,000 customers since the storms began and will continue working around-the-clock until all customers have power.

'Though not as widespread, the damage caused by yesterday's storms is even more severe in some locations than Tropical Storm Isaias, particularly in the hardest-hit communities in western and southern Connecticut,' said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. 'Our dedicated crews are working urgently to continue clearing roads and repair damage, and we estimate that restoration for all towns other than Branford will be substantially complete by midnight. We know the timing couldn't have been worse for our customers affected by these storms, and we'll continue working the extreme sense of urgency that they deserve until all of our customers have power again.'

Crews are repairing damage in various communities stretching from Branford and the Naugatuck Valley to Woodbury and New Milford. In addition to Branford, hardest-hit communities include Guilford, Roxbury and Bethany. The energy company stationed a mobile command unit in Branford to work hand-in-hand with community leaders clearing roads and restoring customers in that particularly hard hit region of the state.

Eversource continues to remind customers to always stay clear of downed wires, report them immediately to 9-1-1 and to be cautious while continuing with their own storm clean up - be careful moving or cutting tree limbs and look for any wires that may be entangled in debris. Additionally, customers who are without power and plan to use a generator are reminded to be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly.

The energy company encourages customers to report any outage online at www.eversource.com, or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company's two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek 's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.25 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 237,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 198,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tricia Modifica
(860) 665-5670
tricia.modifica@eversource.com

Mitch Gross
(860) 665-5221
mitch.gross@eversource.com

After hours -
Al Lara
(800) 789-2290
Albert.lara@eversource.com

###



Eversource Energy published this content on 28 August 2020
