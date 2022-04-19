Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
92.50 USD   +0.91%
04/06INSIDER SELL : Eversource Energy
MT
03/31EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Investing $35 Million in Tree Trimming Across New Hampshire in 2022
PU
03/29EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Winners of Inaugural Eversource ‘Excellence Awards' Announced
PU
Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results

04/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, May 5, 2022, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will review the company’s financial performance through the first quarter of 2022.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/content/general/residential/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,200 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EVERSOURCE ENERGY
03/28EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Launches New Start Program to Enhance Energy Assistance Options for Ne..
PU
03/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Eversource Energy's Price Target to $90 From $85, Keeps Equalwei..
MT
03/18EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Future of Gas Filing
PU
03/15EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Investing $41 Million in Tree Trimming Across Massachusetts in 2022
PU
03/11EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Investor Meeting, March 17, 2022
PU
03/10NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Jump, -3-
DJ
03/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back, trailing Europe
Analyst Recommendations on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 349 M - -
Net income 2022 1 429 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 135 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 31 612 M 31 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 9 227
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 91,67 $
Average target price 90,42 $
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Philip J. Lembo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James J. Judge Executive Chairman
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY0.76%31 612
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.48%160 514
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.90%87 953
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.80%80 624
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.91%72 012
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.10.53%70 391