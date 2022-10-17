Advanced search
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-10-17 pm EDT
74.02 USD   +2.01%
Eversource Energy : to Webcast Third Quarter Results

10/17/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
56 Prospect St., Hartford, Connecticut 06103-2818

800 Boylston St., Boston, Massachusetts 02199

News Release

Eversource Energy to Webcast Third Quarter Results

HARTFORD, Conn. and BOSTON, Mass. (October 17, 2022) - Eversource Energy will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, November 3, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will review the company's financial performance through the third quarter of 2022.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/content/general/residential/about/investors/presentations- webcasts.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,200 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

CONTACT: Jeffrey R. Kotkin 860-665-5154jeffrey.kotkin@eversource.com

###

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 770 M - -
Net income 2022 1 425 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 25 138 M 25 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 227
Free-Float 96,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 72,56 $
Average target price 92,83 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John M. Moreira Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James J. Judge Executive Chairman
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-20.25%25 138
NEXTERA ENERGY-23.13%141 012
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.39%67 511
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-17.24%66 849
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.95%56 993
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.14%53 538