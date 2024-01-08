Jan 8 (Reuters) - Utility firm Eversource Energy said on Monday it would record an after-tax other-than-temporary impairment charge of between $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to certain wind projects. (Reporting by Kabir Dweit; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Eversource Energy
Equities
ES
US30040W1080
Electric Utilities
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.87 USD
|+1.29%
|-1.36%
|+1.86%
|11:33pm
|Eversource Energy to record up to $1.6 bln in impairment charges in Q4
|RE
|11:07pm
|Eversource Energy Expects Q4 Impairment Charge of up to $1.6 Billion
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.86%
|21 683 M $
|+3.59%
|127 B $
|+1.05%
|82 344 M $
|+2.91%
|78 099 M $
|+2.42%
|75 946 M $
|-0.31%
|74 529 M $
|+4.05%
|44 210 M $
|+4.28%
|41 037 M $
|+0.11%
|38 168 M $
|+0.12%
|37 125 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Eversource Energy - Nyse
- News Eversource Energy
- Eversource Energy to record up to $1.6 bln in impairment charge in Q4