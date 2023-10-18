Energy company included in the ranking for the third time in the last five years, finishing as #63 overall and only utility on this year’s list

In recognition for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, Eversource is the #1 utility in 3BL’s annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for 2023, which evaluates transparency and performance in ESG among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. This is the third time in the last five years that the energy company has been included in the rankings, and in addition to being Eversource’s first time as the top utility, it was the only utility on this year’s list.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017002917/en/

Eversource is the #1 utility in 3BL’s annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“An unyielding commitment to corporate responsibility through leading environmental, social and governance practices is at the foundation of our everyday mission to provide safe, reliable service while maximizing the benefits of a clean energy future for all of our customers,” said Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Joseph Nolan. “From our carbon neutral by 2030 goal and wide range of innovative projects to usher in an unprecedented clean energy transition in New England to our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental justice and energy equity, ESG is at the forefront of our everyday work because it is both the right thing to do for our customers, employees and communities and makes good business sense. We’re proud that our leadership garners recognition as the top utility in this year’s Best Corporate Citizens ranking, and we’ll continue to prioritize these values as our work to advance a more sustainable energy future is far from over.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens. To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023. As the #1 – and only – utility on this year’s list, Eversource ranked #63 overall.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

Widely celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource’s ranking as the top utility in 100 Best Corporate Citizens 2023 follows several other 2023 recognitions for its ESG leadership – including as the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, as the top utility by Barron’s on its list of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. For more information on Eversource’s commitment to ESG, please visit the sustainability page of the company’s website.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,900 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231017002917/en/