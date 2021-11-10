Log in
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Eversource Tree Work Underway in Glastonbury

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
BERLIN, Conn. - As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce tree-related power outages, Eversource is trimming and removing trees that threaten electric reliability in communities around the state. In Glastonbury, the energy company is pruning trees near electric lines along some 10 miles of town roads, as well as removing tall-growing and incompatible species while expanding cleared areas along seven miles of transmission rights of way in the community.

Tree work along town roads is underway and is expected to be complete by the end of this month. The work is concentrated on Ash Swamp, Diamond Lake and Goodale Hill roads as well as Keeney, Thompson and Weir streets. Right of way vegetation removal and trimming will begin shortly and should be finished by mid-December. The work will be done in the area of the New London Turnpike, State Route 2, Hebron and Uconn avenues; Feldspar Ridge; Hollis Landing; Woodland and Bell streets; Accornero, Johnny Cake, Juniper and Margaret lanes; Juniper Lane West; Acorn Ridge, Chestnut Hill, Clark Hill, Coldbrook, Country Club, Kinne, Millstone, Neipsic and Three Mile roads as well as Belle Woods, Candlelight, East Opal and Hawthorne Mead drives.

Distinctive Tree Care representatives working on behalf of Eversource are going door to door to distribute information and collect permission slips for the roadside work. BluRoc is doing the right of way work and information about that project has been sent to affected area residents. All contractors carry proper identification and will never seek to enter a private residence. As a reminder, there is no cost to the property owner for any of this work.

Eversource has been closely coordinating with Glastonbury Tree Warden Greg Foran and residents with questions about the roadside work can contact him directly at (860) 652-7686 or Eversource arborist Jesse Fedak (860) 267-3806. Right of way inquiries can be directed to Eversource at (888) 673-9943 or by emailing the energy company at CTVegMaintenance@eversource.com. For details on the company's comprehensive vegetation management program, please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company inNewsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America's Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.27 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 246,000 customers in 74 communities, and supplies water to approximately 216,000 customers in 52 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visiteversource.com, and follow us onTwitter,Facebook,Instagram, andLinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visitaquarionwater.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mitch Gross
(860) 665-5221
mitch.gross@eversource.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Eversource Energy published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
