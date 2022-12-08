Advanced search
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:35 2022-12-08 pm EST
84.43 USD   +0.79%
03:07pEversource Energy : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pLoretta Keane Named to Eversource Board of Trustees
BU
12/07Eversource Again Ranks as the #1 Utility for Corporate Responsibility by Newsweek
BU
Loretta Keane Named to Eversource Board of Trustees

12/08/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) today announced the election of Loretta D. Keane to its Board of Trustees effective January 1, 2023. Keane was also appointed Vice Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee effective January 1, 2023. Keane currently serves as the chief financial officer of Arcadia Solutions, LLC, a Boston-based health-care data platform focused on delivering actionable data-driven insights to advance health care and medical research.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Loretta Keane and her extensive experience and leadership skills to Eversource,” said Eversource President and CEO Joe Nolan. “Her strong financial background and technology-focused success in an industry as integral to our daily lives and well-being as health care will provide unique insight as we work to meet the needs of our customers and provide reliable service in a clean energy future.”

Keane’s career spans nearly 40 years in accounting and finance, including the last 26 years serving as the chief financial officer for several software and technology-enabled service companies. She first began her career as a Certified Public Accountant for PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) in their Boston and London offices.

“I am very honored to be invited to join the board of Eversource Energy and to be part of an organization that takes so much pride in being a recognized leader in clean energy and corporate citizenship and is also committed to the New England region and its customers,” said Keane.

Keane earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting from Suffolk University and her Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley College. Keane has been active in Financial Executives International, the CFO Leadership Council, and has lectured at Bentley University.

Eversource (NYSE: ES), again celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 9,500 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 156 M - -
Net income 2022 1 419 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,05%
Capitalization 29 174 M 29 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,57x
EV / Sales 2023 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 227
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,76 $
Average target price 86,82 $
Spread / Average Target 3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
John M. Moreira Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James J. Judge Executive Chairman
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-7.28%29 174
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.64%169 485
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.18%76 683
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.12%74 506
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.90%71 821
ENEL S.P.A.-25.86%55 684