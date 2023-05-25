Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eversource Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ES   US30040W1080

EVERSOURCE ENERGY

(ES)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-25 pm EDT
70.86 USD   -1.31%
05:43pOersted to Buy Eversource Energy's Interest in Uncontracted U.S. Offshore Wind Lease
DJ
05:23pEversource Energy Sells 50% Stake in Offshore US Wind Development Site for $625 Million
MT
04:32pEversource Energy Announces Agreement to Sell Interest in Uncommitted Offshore Lease Area
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oersted to Buy Eversource Energy's Interest in Uncontracted U.S. Offshore Wind Lease

05/25/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Oersted said Thursday that it has signed a deal to buy Eversource Energy's 50% interest in the uncontracted federal offshore wind lease both parties own for $625 million.

As part of the agreement, the Danish energy company would buy contracts and leases for strategic port facilities and other assets.

Oersted would take full ownership of partnerships with the Port of Providence, the Port of Davisville, and Quonset Point, all in Rhode Island, and with Connecticut's New London State Pier, it added.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.

Eversource has also entered into a binding letter of intent with Oersted to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to provide tax equity for the South Fork Wind project through a new tax equity ownership interest.

Eversource would recover this investment in the form of investment tax credits, Oersted said.

Construction of New York's South Fork offshore wind farm project commenced in early 2022, with commercial operation expected in late 2023.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERSOURCE ENERGY -1.31% 70.86 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
ORSTED A/S -0.38% 628.4 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
Analyst Recommendations on EVERSOURCE ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 004 M - -
Net income 2023 1 527 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 25 047 M 25 047 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
EV / Sales 2024 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 9 626
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Eversource Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSOURCE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 71,80 $
Average target price 87,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Nolan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John M. Moreira Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christine M. Carmody EVP-Human Resources & Information Technology
Werner J. Schweiger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSOURCE ENERGY-14.36%25 047
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.20%150 219
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.13%78 611
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.36%77 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.88%69 482
ENEL S.P.A.18.59%65 219
