    MRAM   US30041T1043

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MRAM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
8.720 USD   -1.25%
Everspin Announces Participation in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023

06/20/2023 | 07:02am EDT
Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), today announced management’s participation in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023, being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Investor Summit will be made accessible on the events page of the Company’s website at https://www.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 60,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,60 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Everspin Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,72 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Aggarwal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anuj Aggarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin G. Billerbeck Chairman
Yong Kim Vice President-Engineering
Kerry Nagel Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.56.83%180
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.78%9 820
SHENZHEN LONGSYS ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.93.85%6 591
RAMBUS INC.68.57%6 572
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.33.97%2 720
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.61.80%1 635
