Everspin Technologies : Investor Presentation

11/09/2020 | 02:40pm EST

Investor Presentation

November 2020

© 2020 Everspin Technologies. All rights reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and the accompanying oral presentation contain "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. All statements relating to events or results that may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of addressable market size, market trends and market opportunities, customer growth, design win growth, product availability or technology developments; any statements suggesting future trends for our business; any statements regarding our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; and any statements regarding future economic conditions. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from our current expectations as a result of many factors, including, but not limited to: market adoption of our products and solutions may be different than we expect; our rate of growth; our ability to predict customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition; technological, regulatory and legal developments; developments in the economy and financial markets; and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. These factors, together with those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 5, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, neither we, nor any other person, assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by us speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by law.

In addition to the U.S. GAAP financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP. See Appendix for a reconciliation between each non-GAAP financial measure and its nearest U.S. GAAP equivalent.

© 2020 Everspin Technologies. All rights reserved.

2

Company Overview

Leading Provider of Specialty Memory Technology and Products to Mission-Critical Applications from the Data Center to Industrial and IoT End Point applications

Headquarters

Chandler, AZ

Established

2008

Listed

NASDAQ: MRAM

Segment

Semiconductor Memory

Total 2019 Revenue

$37.5M

Diversified Customer Base

1,300+

Across multiple markets

In Production over 12 years

120M+

MRAM Units shipped

Strong IP Portfolio

650+

Patents and applications WW

Focused on differentiated value and long-term growth in stable and growing markets

© 2020 Everspin Technologies. All rights reserved.

3

3Q 2020 Highlights And 4Q 2020 Outlook

  • Delivered positive cash flow from operations for first time in company history
  • Achieved $5M annual operating expense reduction one quarter ahead of plan
  • Achieved another quarter of record design wins
  • Started production shipments to second 1Gb STT-MRAM customer, for use in a persistent memory card application for data center
  • Completed production rollout of expanded Toggle product portfolio
  • 4Q guidance of $10.1M-$10.9M in revenue
    • GAAP net loss of ($0.10) to ($0.04) per share, which reflects expected stock-based compensation expense of approximately $0.9 million

© 2020 Everspin Technologies. All rights reserved.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Everspin Technologies Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 19:39:02 UTC
