    MRAM   US30041T1043

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MRAM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
7.410 USD   +4.66%
Everspin to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Earnings Call on March 1, 2023

02/14/2023 | 05:45pm EST
Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday March 1st at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. The 10-K will be available for viewing on Thursday, March 2.

To participate and ask questions, please pre-register online to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI04765d4422f44cbd84676412c4bb3bee

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svhtcoq3

The registration link and replay will be available on the company investor relations website at https://investor.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.


© Business Wire 2023
01/09Everspin Technologies to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022Everspin Announces That Rimac Technology Has Selected Its 256Kbit MRAM For Their All-El..
BU
2022Everspin Announces Rimac Technology Selects Its 256Kbit MRAM for Their All-Electric Nev..
CI
2022Everspin Technologies Considering Domestic Manufacturing Expansion
MT
2022Everspin Explores Domestic Trusted Manufacturing Expansion
BU
2022Everspin Technologies : Announces Plan to Expand its Domestic MRAM manufacturing operation..
PU
2022EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2022Transcript : Everspin Technologies, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
2022Everspin Technologies Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Direc..
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (MRAM) EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q3 Revenue $15.2M, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 58,9 M - -
Net income 2022 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 95,7%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,41 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Sanjeev Aggarwal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anuj Aggarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Darin G. Billerbeck Chairman
Yong Kim Vice President-Engineering
Kerry Nagel Vice President-Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.33.27%144
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.32%10 448
RAMBUS INC.27.02%4 890
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.15.87%2 211
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.19.59%2 132
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.31.45%1 437