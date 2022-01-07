Log in
    MRAM   US30041T1043

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(MRAM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/07 04:00:00 pm
10.1 USD   -1.08%
04:07pEverspin to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
BU
2021INSIDER SELL : Everspin Technologies
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Everspin Technologies
MT
Everspin to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/07/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Darin Billerbeck, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, and Anuj Aggarwal, CFO, will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12th, 2022.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact a representative of the respective firm or Everspin’s investor relations.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,5 M - -
Net income 2021 1,70 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 88,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 200 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 76
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Everspin Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 10,21 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darin G. Billerbeck Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Anuj Aggarwal Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sanjeev Aggarwal CTO & VP-Technology Research & Development
Norman L. Armour Vice President-Operations
Larry G. Finch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.65%200
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.19%704 450
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED3.09%603 446
BROADCOM INC.-4.27%263 013
INTEL CORPORATION4.87%219 659
QUALCOMM, INC.1.68%208 264