EVERTEC : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK - Form 8-K

EVERTEC DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - April 21, 2022 - EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) ("EVERTEC" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on April 21, 2022 to be paid on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2022.

EVERTEC's Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.





About Evertec





EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number ("PIN") debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with "mission-critical" technology solutions. For more information, visit

www.evertecinc.com.





Investor Contact

(787) 773-5442

IR@evertecinc.com







