Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EVERTEC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVTC   PR30040P1032

EVERTEC, INC.

(EVTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
40.10 USD   -2.17%
05:38pEVERTEC : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pEVERTEC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pEVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EVERTEC : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK - Form 8-K

04/21/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EVERTEC DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - April 21, 2022 - EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) ("EVERTEC" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on April 21, 2022 to be paid on June 3, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2022.
EVERTEC's Board anticipates declaring this dividend in future quarters on a regular basis; however, future declarations are subject to the Board's approval and may be adjusted as business needs or market conditions change.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number ("PIN") debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with "mission-critical" technology solutions. For more information, visit
www.evertecinc.com.

Investor Contact
(787) 773-5442
IR@evertecinc.com


Disclaimer

Evertec Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 21:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EVERTEC, INC.
05:38pEVERTEC : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK - Form 8-K
PU
05:30pEVERTEC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:19pEVERTEC Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
04/14EVERTEC to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022
BU
04/11INSIDER SELL : Evertec
MT
03/23MEET OUR LEADERS : Giselle Gonzalez
PU
03/17EVERTEC : What merchants need to know preparing for 8-digit BINs
PU
03/11INSIDER SELL : Evertec
MT
02/25EVERTEC, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/25Tranche Update on EVERTEC, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 24, 2014.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EVERTEC, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 598 M - -
Net income 2022 136 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 2 943 M 2 943 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart EVERTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVERTEC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,99 $
Average target price 44,17 $
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joaquín A. Castrillo Salgado Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Diego Viglianco Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EVERTEC, INC.-17.99%2 943
CINTAS CORPORATION-4.90%43 126
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-12.19%21 949
EDENRED SE21.42%13 292
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.58%12 534
LG CORP.-7.17%10 552