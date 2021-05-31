Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EVERTEC, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EVTC   PR30040P1032

EVERTEC, INC.

(EVTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EVERTEC : #GivingTuesdayPR y Evertec con ATH Móvil, impulsan más de $50,000 en donativos adicionales en beneficio de unas 45 organizaciones sin fines de lucro

05/31/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Charitable entities managed to raise more than $1,000 to be matched in the early hours of the International Philanthropic Generosity and Solidarity Day.

-San Juan, Puerto Rico- Under the slogan, 'unprecedented times demand levels of unprecedented generosity', Evertec joined Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector with a program created to promote the fundraising efforts of 45 charities participating in #GivingTuesdayPR, with over $ 50,000 in additional donations.

The Alianza challenged the organizations that participated in GivingTuesdayPR 2020 to exceed $ 1,000 in donations during the first hours of the International Philanthropic Generosity and Solidarity Day. Forty-five organizations achieved the goal and, thanks to the matching program established by Evertec, the first donations received were doubled.

Some of the organizations that accepted the challenge and motivated their donors and friends to participate in the matching program were Fondita Santa María (Capuchin Mission Association) in Utuado, an entity that serves homeless people in the central region, which exceeded its goal of $10,000 and continues to receive donations as a result of its #GivingTuesdayPR campaign; Bosque de Pterocarpus in Humacao; Alianza de Autismo de Puerto Rico; Museo de las Américas; Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal; and Grupo Guayacán; among others .

'The announcement that the donations would be matched dollar for dollar proved to be a great incentive for organizations because it helped them motivate their followers and supporters to contribute to their respective campaigns. The matching of the first thousand dollars in donations prompted additional donations that contributed to the surprising success of #GivingTuesdayPR 2020, ' said Roberto Soto Acosta, president of Alianza para el Desarrollo del Tercer Sector Puertorriqueño, the legal entity that represents the #GivingTuesday movement in the island.

For her part, Alexandra López Soler, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Evertec, stated that 'we are pleased to see that, in such a difficult year with so many challenges, our technology and innovation would serve to reaffirm the great generosity of our Puerto Rican people.' She also explained that when they committed to donating through the fund-matching program, they went further and encouraged ATH Móvil users to join their efforts and support their donations to the non-profit organization of their preference participating in #GivingTuesdayPR. 'We wanted to maximize the fundraising opportunities of these organizations, and we did. ATH Móvil allowed users to make their donations easily and immediately. With the matching funds program, it was possible to increase the amount collected and thus recognize and reward the important service offered by the third sector to the social and economic development of Puerto Rico, ' said the executive.

ATH Móvil is one of the main sponsors of #GivingTuesdayPR and the only local platform. Through its donation feature, ATH Móvil has become a catalyst for boosting development, as well as facilitating and accelerating fundraising and growth for the third sector in Puerto Rico. ATH Móvil processed 7,516 donations for an amount of $395,916.91 in relation to #GivingTuesday2020.

#GivingTuesdayPR grew exponentially by 2020, with an estimated $1.2 million dollars to benefit the almost 100 charities in the country that participated in the #GivingTuesdayPR program.

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a radical generosity movement that unleashes the power of our shared humanity to transform our communities and our world. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. In the last eight years, it has become a year-long worldwide movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether you're offering smiles, helping a neighbor or a stranger, or donating something you own to those who need your help, each act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give.

According to the #GivingTuesday Data Commons center, about 34.8 million people participated in #GivingTuesday 2020, representing a 29% increase, compared to 2019. In addition, #GivingTuesday reported a total contribution increase, from $1.97 to $2.47 billion, in the United States alone, representing a 25% increase, compared to #GivingTuesday 2019.

At present, the movement maintains a scattered network of entrepreneurial leaders who have launched more than 240 community campaigns in US and national movements in more than 70 countries. For the first time, 12 countries participated as official national movements: Chile, Ghana, Guam, Ireland, Lebanon, Nigeria, Paraguay, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Korea, and Turkey, during #GivingTuesday 2020.

About #GivingTuesdayPR

#GivingTuesdayPR, established in 2017, is the Puerto Rican subsidiary of the #GivingTuesday Global Movement. To know more about the work of #GivingTuesdayPR, you can follow them on social media, Instagram, and Twitter, as @givingtuesdaypr, on their website, https://www.givingtuesday.org.pr/ or write to info@givingtuesdaypr.org.

About Evertec

Evertec is a leading transaction processing services company in Puerto Rico, Latin America, and the Caribbean, providing services retail transaction acquisitions, payment processing, and technological solutions for businesses. The company manages an electronic payment network system that processes more than 2 billion transactions annually and provides an integral set of banking solutions processing services, cash processing, and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec possesses and operates the ATH® network, one of the main PIN debit networks in Latin America. With headquarters in Puerto Rico, Evertec offers services in 26 countries in Latin America and serves a wide and diverse client portfolio of major financial institutions, businesses, corporations, and government agencies, offering critical technological solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Disclaimer

Evertec Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 21:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERTEC, INC.
05:16pEVERTEC  : #GivingTuesdayPR y Evertec con ATH Móvil, impulsan más de $50,000 en ..
PU
05/25EVERTEC  : to Participate in the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conferen..
BU
05/18EVERTEC  : and Mercantil Banco sign an agreement in Panama to process the instit..
PU
05/04EVERTEC  : Automatic Shelf Registration Statement (SEC Filing - S-3ASR)
PU
05/04EVERTEC : The technological partner of ANDA
PU
05/04EVERTEC  : Placetopay reaches out to other countries to strengthen digital payme..
PU
05/04EVERTEC  : Registration Statement - Specified Transactions (SEC Filing - S-3)
PU
05/03EVERTEC : ANDA's technological partner
PU
04/30EVERTEC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
04/30EVERTEC  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Evertec's Price Target to $35 From $34, Mainta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 M - -
Net income 2021 128 M - -
Net Debt 2021 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 3 093 M 3 093 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,87x
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart EVERTEC, INC.
Duration : Period :
EVERTEC, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTEC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 44,43 $
Last Close Price 43,53 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Morgan M. Schuessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joaquín A. Castrillo Salgado Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank G. D'Angelo Chairman
Maria Gois Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Diego Viglianco Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTEC, INC.10.71%3 093
CINTAS CORPORATION0.02%37 141
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.92%22 513
LG CORP.15.43%15 294
BUREAU VERITAS SA15.67%13 788
EDENRED SE-2.59%13 550