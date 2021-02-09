Log in
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
Evertz Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Studer's Strategic Assets

02/09/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, announced today the closing of the acquisition of the Studer brand, technology and related assets from HARMAN International, that was previously announced on January 11, 2021.

Evertz will invest in Studer to develop next-generation products to meet broadcast customers' future needs while creating synergies between its current product suite and the Studer product environment. "We're pleased to complete this acquisition and move forward in welcoming this iconic audio brand along with members of its talented staff to Evertz and to our family of products and solutions," said Brian Campbell, Evertz EVP Business Development. "We are also excited with the opportunity to welcome Studer's many valued customers and further develop their premium products," added Simon Reed, Evertz UK's Managing Director.

About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore, CPA, CA
(905) 335-7580
ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74090


© Newsfilecorp 2021
