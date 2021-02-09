Evertz Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Studer's Strategic Assets

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, announced today the closing of the acquisition of the Studer brand, technology and related assets from HARMAN International, that was previously announced on January 11, 2021.

Evertz will invest in Studer to develop next-generation products to meet broadcast customers' future needs while creating synergies between its current product suite and the Studer product environment. "We're pleased to complete this acquisition and move forward in welcoming this iconic audio brand along with members of its talented staff to Evertz and to our family of products and solutions," said Brian Campbell, Evertz EVP Business Development. "We are also excited with the opportunity to welcome Studer's many valued customers and further develop their premium products," added Simon Reed, Evertz UK's Managing Director.

