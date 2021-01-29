Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Evertz Technologies Limited    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evertz Reports Purchase Order in Excess of $21 Million

01/29/2021 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, received today a purchase order for use by a Major US Broadcaster totalling in excess of $21 million for delivery of Evertz solutions.

About Evertz
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud".

Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore, CPA, CA
(905) 335-7580
ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73177


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
11:05aEvertz Reports Purchase Order in Excess of $21 Million
NE
01/28EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : Launches XPS Series Real-Time UHD Streaming Platform
PU
01/21EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : Quintech Electronics' XTREME-256 Matrix Switch Certified b..
PU
01/14EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : ShotTracker Secures $11M Financing led by Evertz Technolog..
PU
01/13EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : to Acquire Studer Assets from Harman International
MT
01/13EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Agreement to Acquire Studer's Strategic Assets f..
PU
2020EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : reports Second Quarter results for the quarter ended Octob..
AQ
2020Evertz Up 10% After Posting Q2 Fully Diluted EPS C$0.28 Vs Forecast EPS Norma..
MT
2020EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trade Resumption - ET
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 349 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 48,0 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net cash 2021 86,8 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 994 M 776 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 617
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evertz Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,50 CAD
Last Close Price 13,03 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Romolo Magarelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas A. DeBruin Executive Chairman & Executive VP-Administration
Doug Moore Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Patel Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher M. Colclough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-1.44%776
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-7.24%6 350
NAVINFO CO., LTD.7.57%4 667
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 824
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-11.46%1 783
NETGEAR, INC.11.32%1 287