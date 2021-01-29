Evertz Reports Purchase Order in Excess of $21 Million

Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, received today a purchase order for use by a Major US Broadcaster totalling in excess of $21 million for delivery of Evertz solutions.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud".

