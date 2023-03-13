Evertz Technologies : Expands Features on its Live Production Suite

CONTACT Evertz Microsystems Ltd. 1-877-995-3700 evertz.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Evertz Expands Features on its Live Production Suite

New additions to Studer Vista digital mixing consoles and Evertz' BRAVO Studio virtual production

control suite are redefining the creative experience for content creators and broadcasters.

Burlington, Canada. March 13th 2023: As the iconic Studer Audiobrand celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, Evertz will use the NAB 2023 platform to shine a spotlight on enhanced audio and the important role it plays in helping content creators produce more engaging live content for their various platforms.

Since acquiring Studer in 2021, Evertz has focused on integrating the brand's legendary technology into its own live production workflows. This has resulted in major technological advances with Studer Vista digital mixing consoles now supporting ST 2110, making them important additions to Evertz' range of Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions that are leading the industry's transition to IP.

On NAB booth N2225, Evertz will introduce the revolutionary Video PFL (Pre-Fade-Listen), a new feature for the Studer Vista console range that gives engineers enhanced capabilities, especially when working in a live environment. Maximising the power of Evertz' Award-winning MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software, Video PFL lets the audio operator select an input to pre-fade while listening to the audio and seeing the accompanying video for that channel on the multiviewer in the audio control room. By allowing the video to follow the audio, Evertz gives engineers a visual representation of the audio on the PFL, thus ensuring that the right source is always selected.

"Unlike pure audio companies, Evertz' expertise in combining video and audio into one network allows us to deliver this powerful end to end solution to the digital console market," says Paul Shorter, Product Manager for Studer-Evertz Audio Solutions. "Studer Vista consoles are already revered for their incredible audio quality and simple, intuitive controls. Now, with the new features we will be unveiling at NAB, they are not only retaining their status as the premier audio mixing console for the broadcast market, but also delivering real solutions to customers and helping broadcast audio to transition into a landscape that is increasingly IP based."

Another innovation to the Studer Vista range is the expanded Vista control using the Evertz VUE Intelligent User Interface. Now offering over 2000 bidirectional controls, the combination of Vista and VUE has created the ideal tool for remote productions. In addition, Evertz has also brought all the power of Studer Vista to its DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studiovirtual production control suite with the introduction of Vista BRAVO. This integrates a full mixing console into BRAVO Studio and gives users