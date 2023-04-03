Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Evertz Technologies Limited
  News
  Summary
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:41:22 2023-04-03 pm EDT
11.10 CAD   +0.45%
Evertz Technologies : Highlights New Products for the RF Market At IBC 2022

04/03/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
CONTACT

Evertz Microsystems

Ltd.

1-877-995-3700

evertz.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Evertz Highlights New Products for the RF Market At IBC 2022

In conjunction with its subsidiary Quintech, Evertz will show the large-scaleXQRF-512 routing platform

that is available in a range of flexible configurations.

Burlington, Canada. April 3rd 2023: At NAB 2023, Evertz will show a range of innovative RF solutions that are designed to support mission critical applications around the world.

As an undisputed leader in IP technology for the broadcast industry, Evertz can now offer a range of RF over IP solutions that give broadcasters the ability to reliably and securely transport Analog RF signals, over any distance, within their digital network. These solutions, which also preserve Carrier-toNoise-Ratio (CNR), deliver greater flexibility to operators searching for a Satellite/IP hybrid workflow and immensely expand the ability to virtualize the satellite ground segment, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and new possibilities.

On NAB Booth N2225, Evertz will present its high-density, hot swappable RF over IP platform, which features up to four RF over IP conversions per module. Each module offers 1+1 redundant QSFP ports, each port with up to 100G support. A maximum of 28 RF over IP conversions are possible in a mere 3RU chassis, or up to 8 conversions in a 1RU chassis.

Evertz will also highlight RF Satcom products that have been developed in close collaboration with its subsidiary Quintech. These span key applications such as RF over Fiber and IP transport, RF distribution and routing matrices, RF Receivers and monitoring, and antenna and teleport services. The range includes the large-scaleXQRF-512 routing platform, which offers double the density of the XPRF-XL and presents operators with flexible configurations from 16x16 up to 256x256, 160x352, 320x192 and more in a compact 14RU form-factor. Designed with a hot-swappable and modular architecture, the XQRF is the industry's best-performing and most reliable RF router matrix.

In addition, Evertz is showing the MIO-DM4-SAT Series, which takes its proven Satellite (DVB-S/S2/S2X) Demodulator to the next level by making it available in a MIO module that fits into the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. Each dual slot MIO module has four demodulators for up to 32 demodulators in a mere 1RU SCORPION-S18/X18 chassis. Available in three options - Single RF Input, Dual RF Inputs, or Quad RF Inputs - the MIO-DM4-SAT series offers reduced cabling while minimizing upstream RF distribution infrastructure.

The Evertz line up of new RF products is completed by the MIO-CAM2, a dual slot MIO module for SCORPION that supports two DVB-CI CAM slots. Ideal for applications where descrambling is required, the MIO-CAM2 also utilizes DVB-CI compliant Conditional Access Modules (CAM).

EVERTZ MICROSYSTEMS LTD. • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

1

For more information on the Evertz range of RF products, please come to NAB Booth N2225 or visit www.evertz.com.

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new- media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud". For more information, please visit www.evertz.com

EVERTZ MICROSYSTEMS LTD. • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

2

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:04:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
