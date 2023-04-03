Evertz Technologies : Highlights New Products for the RF Market At IBC 2022

CONTACT Evertz Microsystems Ltd. 1-877-995-3700 evertz.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Evertz Highlights New Products for the RF Market At IBC 2022

In conjunction with its subsidiary Quintech, Evertz will show the large-scaleXQRF-512 routing platform

that is available in a range of flexible configurations.

Burlington, Canada. April 3rd 2023: At NAB 2023, Evertz will show a range of innovative RF solutions that are designed to support mission critical applications around the world.

As an undisputed leader in IP technology for the broadcast industry, Evertz can now offer a range of RF over IP solutions that give broadcasters the ability to reliably and securely transport Analog RF signals, over any distance, within their digital network. These solutions, which also preserve Carrier-toNoise-Ratio (CNR), deliver greater flexibility to operators searching for a Satellite/IP hybrid workflow and immensely expand the ability to virtualize the satellite ground segment, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and new possibilities.

On NAB Booth N2225, Evertz will present its high-density, hot swappable RF over IP platform, which features up to four RF over IP conversions per module. Each module offers 1+1 redundant QSFP ports, each port with up to 100G support. A maximum of 28 RF over IP conversions are possible in a mere 3RU chassis, or up to 8 conversions in a 1RU chassis.

Evertz will also highlight RF Satcom products that have been developed in close collaboration with its subsidiary Quintech. These span key applications such as RF over Fiber and IP transport, RF distribution and routing matrices, RF Receivers and monitoring, and antenna and teleport services. The range includes the large-scaleXQRF-512 routing platform, which offers double the density of the XPRF-XL and presents operators with flexible configurations from 16x16 up to 256x256, 160x352, 320x192 and more in a compact 14RU form-factor. Designed with a hot-swappable and modular architecture, the XQRF is the industry's best-performing and most reliable RF router matrix.

In addition, Evertz is showing the MIO-DM4-SAT Series, which takes its proven Satellite (DVB-S/S2/S2X) Demodulator to the next level by making it available in a MIO module that fits into the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. Each dual slot MIO module has four demodulators for up to 32 demodulators in a mere 1RU SCORPION-S18/X18 chassis. Available in three options - Single RF Input, Dual RF Inputs, or Quad RF Inputs - the MIO-DM4-SAT series offers reduced cabling while minimizing upstream RF distribution infrastructure.

The Evertz line up of new RF products is completed by the MIO-CAM2, a dual slot MIO module for SCORPION that supports two DVB-CI CAM slots. Ideal for applications where descrambling is required, the MIO-CAM2 also utilizes DVB-CI compliant Conditional Access Modules (CAM).