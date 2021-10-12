Evertz Technologies : Launches Advanced Streaming and Playout SaaS Service in .io

CONTACT

Evertz Technologies Limited

1-877-995-3700FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

evertz.com

Evertz Launches Advanced Streaming and Playout SaaS Service in evertz.io

This next level service is delivered completely from the public cloud using the evertz.io platform.

Burlington, Canada - October 12th, 2021 - Evertz, a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of evertz.io - Stream, a revolutionary streaming and playout SaaS service delivered completely from the public cloud using the evertz.io platform.

evertz.io - Stream is an advanced streaming and playout service designed to meet the needs of both Over-The-Top (OTT) and Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) streaming applications while also offering the features and functions required for more traditional linear broadcast channels.

evertz.io and evertz.io - Stream were designed from their inception using hyper-scalable serverless microservices to simplify and streamline cloud based linear stream creation/distribution and enable new content monetization strategies. New channels and streams can be fully configured and deployed using a highly intuitive user interface in less than 10 minutes, enabling a level of agility and flexibility never

available before in the market. By including support file for both file-based playback and advanced LIVE events, evertz.io - Stream enables new applications for media companies across the globe including 'Pop-Up' Channels, "Pay-Per-View events", limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, amongst others.

As a SaaS solution, evertz.io - Stream enables OPEX based cost structures within a traditionally CAPEX focused media and entertainment (M&E) market space and therefore enables costs to scale directly with business growth.

evertz.io - Stream includes comprehensive support for video, audio, captions and graphics insertion. Further to this, it offers customers a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including the ability to stream in 4K UHD with HDR and support for major video transport standards such as RIST, SRT and ZIXI.

Amongst other advanced control and monitoring features, evertz.io - Stream includes patented machine monitoring by assertion (MMBA) and perceptual hash-based technologies. These enable highly accurate and robust detection of stream