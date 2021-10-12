Log in
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
Evertz Technologies : Launches Advanced Streaming and Playout SaaS Service in .io

10/12/2021 | 04:12am EDT
CONTACT

Evertz Technologies Limited

1-877-995-3700FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

evertz.com

Evertz Launches Advanced Streaming and Playout SaaS Service in evertz.io

This next level service is delivered completely from the public cloud using the evertz.io platform.

Burlington, Canada - October 12th, 2021 - Evertz, a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of evertz.io - Stream, a revolutionary streaming and playout SaaS service delivered completely from the public cloud using the evertz.io platform.

evertz.io - Stream is an advanced streaming and playout service designed to meet the needs of both Over-The-Top (OTT) and Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) streaming applications while also offering the features and functions required for more traditional linear broadcast channels.

evertz.io and evertz.io - Stream were designed from their inception using hyper-scalable serverless microservices to simplify and streamline cloud based linear stream creation/distribution and enable new content monetization strategies. New channels and streams can be fully configured and deployed using a highly intuitive user interface in less than 10 minutes, enabling a level of agility and flexibility never

available before in the market. By including support file for both file-based playback and advanced LIVE events, evertz.io - Stream enables new applications for media companies across the globe including 'Pop-Up' Channels, "Pay-Per-View events", limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, amongst others.

As a SaaS solution, evertz.io - Stream enables OPEX based cost structures within a traditionally CAPEX focused media and entertainment (M&E) market space and therefore enables costs to scale directly with business growth.

evertz.io - Stream includes comprehensive support for video, audio, captions and graphics insertion. Further to this, it offers customers a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including the ability to stream in 4K UHD with HDR and support for major video transport standards such as RIST, SRT and ZIXI.

Amongst other advanced control and monitoring features, evertz.io - Stream includes patented machine monitoring by assertion (MMBA) and perceptual hash-based technologies. These enable highly accurate and robust detection of stream

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

1

impairments including potential content mismatches as well as the application of auto-healing algorithms for stream management.

"As content consumption and viewing habits continue to change, the media and entertainment market continues to have an insatiable appetite for monetizing content in new and innovative ways including the use of digital distribution platforms like YouTube TV, amongst many others.", said Dan Turow, Vice President of File Based Solutions at Evertz. "The agility, flexibility, and scalability of a cloud native SaaS platform like evertz.io and a service like evertz.io - Stream are critical to monetizing content, reducing time to market, and avoiding some of the traditional large technology learning curves."

evertz.io Stream is one of the many services available within the evertz.io Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. For more information on evertz.io and evertz.io - Stream, please visit www.evertz.io

If you are interested in booking a demo, please contact Evertz at sales@evertz.com

-ends-

Evertz Media Relations:

Mo Goyal

Sr. Director - International Business Development 1-877-995-3700 Ext. 2562

mo@evertz.com

Sales:

1-877-995-3700sales@evertz.com

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures, and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications, and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end cloud solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, ultrahigh definition (UHD) and next generation high bandwidth low-latency IP network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, remote production, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premises and in the "Cloud". For additional information, visit evertz.com.

About evertz.io

evertz.io is a cloud native Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes hyper-scalable serverless microservices to deliver OPEX and "pay-as-you-go" cloud video services for media and entertainment companies across the globe. With viewers changing how they watch and consume content, media companies are adapting how they process, deliver, and monetize content. Companies are using evertz.io to accelerate their deployments and deliver the agility, flexibility and scalability needed in today's ever- changing world. evertz.io is a trusted partner with the resources, experience, and knowledge to move your business forward. For additional information, visit evertz.io.

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

2

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
