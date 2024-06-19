Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Record revenue of $514.6 million an increase of 13% or $60.0 million from the prior year

Reoccurring software, services and other software of $188.9 million, representing 37% of total revenue

International revenue of $176.6 million, an increase of 50% or $59.1 million from the prior year

Earnings from operations of $100.4 million

Net earnings of $71.0 million for the year, an increase of 10% from the prior year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $122.8 million

Earnings from operations of $19.6 million

Net earnings of $13.9 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter

Cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)



Q4'24



Q4'23



YE'24



YE'23

Revenue $ 122,770

$ 128,919

$ 514,616

$ 454,578

Gross margin

72,655



76,646



302,443



268,258

Earnings from operations

19,541



30,467



100,396



95,628

Net earnings

13,861



18,551



71,027



64,555

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.91

$ 0.84

Fully-diluted shares

77,310,309



76,164,716



77,044,858



76,200,428



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)



YE ' 24



YE ' 23

Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325

$ 12,468

Working capital

201,437



171,428

Total assets

484,722



436,652

Shareholders' equity

263,267



243,099



Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, revenues were $122.8 million compared to revenues of $128.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $96.5 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $98.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $26.3 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2024, sales were $514.6 million (including $325.7 million in hardware and $188.9 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) compared to sales of $454.6 million (including $281.2 million in hardware and $173.4 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) for the year ended April 30, 2023. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $338.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to $337.1 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $176.6 million compared to $117.5 million, an increase of $59.1 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $72.7 million as compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.2% as compared to 59.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $302.4 million as compared to $268.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2023. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.8% as compared to 59.0% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $13.9 million as compared to $18.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $71.0 million as compared to $64.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.18 as compared to $0.24 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.91 as compared to $0.84 in the same period in 2023.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $20.1 million as compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $72.3 million as compared to $61.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $36.7 million as compared to $29.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $134.8 million as compared to $117.1 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2024 was $201.4 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash was $86.3 million as at April 30, 2024 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $34.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $25.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.6 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $144.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $53.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $95.4 million from operations for fiscal 2024 as compared to $91.5 million for fiscal 2023.

For the quarter, the Company used $3.3 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $2.3 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $9.6 million and partly offset by the disposal of instruments held for trading for $7.2 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $70.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $58.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $295 million and shipments during the month of May 2024 were $32 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 19, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 2, 2024 and will be paid on or about July 10, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)





Three month period ended



Twelve month period ended



April 30,



April 30,



2024



2023



2024



2023 Revenue $ 122,770

$ 128,919

$ 514,616

$ 454,578 Cost of goods sold

50,115



52,273



212,173



186,320 Gross margin

72,655



76,646



302,443



268,258















Expenses















Selling and administrative

20,114



17,521



72,274



61,518 General

1,284



1,323



4,672



4,704 Research and development

36,719



29,867



134,843



117,127 Investment tax credits

(4,114 )

(3,503 )

(14,708 )

(13,415 ) Share based compensation

1,244



1,223



5,120



4,662 Foreign exchange gain

(2,133 )

(252 )

(154 )

(1,966 )

53,114



46,179



202,047



172,630 Earnings before undernoted

19,541



30,467



100,396



95,628













Finance income

577



91



1,661



376 Finance costs

(311 )

(2,290 )

(1,353 )

(3,718 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss

-



(3,277 )

(2,704 )

(5,364 ) Other income and expenses

(238 )

930



(642 )

888 Earnings before income taxes

19,569



25,921



97,358



87,810 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes













Current

5,563



8,521



26,044



25,066 Deferred

145



(1,151 )

287



(1,811 )

5,708



7,370



26,331



23,255













Net earnings for the period $ 13,861

$ 18,551

$ 71,027

$ 64,555















Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

97



128



857



523 Net earnings attributable to shareholders

13,764



18,423



70,170



64,032 Net earnings for the period $ 13,861

$ 18,551

$ 71,027

$ 64,555



















Earnings per share

















Basic $ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.92

$ 0.84

Diluted $ 0.18

$ 0.24

$ 0.91

$ 0.84







April 30,



April 30,



April 30,





2024



2023



2022

















Assets

















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,325

$ 12,468

$ 33,902 Trade and other receivables

84,350



106,871



100,020 Contract assets

12,554



11,032



6,398 Prepaid expenses

11,179



10,319



5,930 Inventories

206,154



202,479



177,268



400,562



343,169



323,518









Property, plant and equipment

34,384



34,730



37,877 Right-of-use assets

20,432



20,396



24,637 Goodwill

21,352



21,333



21,033 Intangible assets

1,098



2,125



3,317 Investments

-



8,160



5,474 Deferred income taxes

6,894



6,739



5,123

$ 484,722

$ 436,652

$ 420,979











Liabilities









Current liabilities









Bank Indebtedness $ -

$ 5,928

$ - Trade and other payables

63,249



75,521



68,405 Provisions

4,946



5,104



7,379 Deferred revenue

119,597



69,827



74,267 Current potion of lease obligations

4,296



4,060



4,088 Current potion of redemption liability

3,811



3,711



3,423 Income tax payable

3,226



7,590



7,009

199,125



171,741



164,571











Long term lease obligations

18,920



18,827



22,760



218,045



190,568



187,331











Equity









Capital stock

145,721



143,344



143,502 Share based payment reserve

19,246



14,697



10,893











Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,197



(2,402 )

(4,093 ) Retained earnings

97,103



87,460



80,636



98,300



85,058



76,543











Total equity attributable to shareholders

263,267



243,099



230,938 Non-controlling interest

3,410



2,985



2,710



266,677



246,084



233,648

$ 484,722

$ 436,652

$ 420,979

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

