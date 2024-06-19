Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2024.

Fiscal 2024 Highlights

  • Record revenue of $514.6 million an increase of 13% or $60.0 million from the prior year
  • Reoccurring software, services and other software of $188.9 million, representing 37% of total revenue
  • International revenue of $176.6 million, an increase of 50% or $59.1 million from the prior year
  • Earnings from operations of $100.4 million
  • Net earnings of $71.0 million for the year, an increase of 10% from the prior year
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the year

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Quarterly revenue of $122.8 million
  • Earnings from operations of $19.6 million
  • Net earnings of $13.9 million for the quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $86.3 million

Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)


  Q4'24

Q4'23

YE'24

YE'23
Revenue$122,770
$128,919
$514,616
$454,578
Gross margin
72,655

76,646

302,443

268,258
Earnings from operations
19,541

30,467

100,396

95,628
Net earnings
13,861

18,551

71,027

64,555
Fully-diluted earnings per share$0.18
$0.24
$0.91
$0.84
Fully-diluted shares
77,310,309

76,164,716

77,044,858

76,200,428

 

Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands of dollars)


  YE ' 24

YE ' 23
Cash and cash equivalents$86,325
$12,468
Working capital
201,437

171,428
Total assets
484,722

436,652
Shareholders' equity
263,267

243,099

 

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, revenues were $122.8 million compared to revenues of $128.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $96.5 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $98.0 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $26.3 million compared to $30.9 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2024, sales were $514.6 million (including $325.7 million in hardware and $188.9 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) compared to sales of $454.6 million (including $281.2 million in hardware and $173.4 million in reoccurring software, services and other software) for the year ended April 30, 2023. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $338.0 million, an increase of $0.9 million compared to $337.1 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $176.6 million compared to $117.5 million, an increase of $59.1 million from the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $72.7 million as compared to $76.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.2% as compared to 59.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross margin was $302.4 million as compared to $268.3 million for the year ended April 30, 2023. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.8% as compared to 59.0% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $13.9 million as compared to $18.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, net earnings were $71.0 million as compared to $64.6 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.18 as compared to $0.24 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.91 as compared to $0.84 in the same period in 2023.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $20.1 million as compared to $17.5 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $72.3 million as compared to $61.5 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $36.7 million as compared to $29.9 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2023.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $134.8 million as compared to $117.1 million for the year ended April 30, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2024 was $201.4 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash was $86.3 million as at April 30, 2024 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $34.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 as compared to $25.9 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $19.6 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 compared to $26.7 million for the same period last year.

Cash generated by operations was $144.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $53.8 million for the 2023 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $95.4 million from operations for fiscal 2024 as compared to $91.5 million for fiscal 2023.

For the quarter, the Company used $3.3 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $2.3 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of property, plant and equipment for $9.6 million and partly offset by the disposal of instruments held for trading for $7.2 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2024, the Company used cash in financing activities of $70.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $58.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $295 million and shipments during the month of May 2024 were $32 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 19, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on July 2, 2024 and will be paid on or about July 10, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



Three month period ended

Twelve month period ended 


April 30,

April 30, 


2024

2023

2024

2023 
Revenue$122,770
$128,919
$514,616
$454,578 
Cost of goods sold
50,115

52,273

212,173

186,320 
Gross margin
72,655

76,646

302,443

268,258 
     

 

 

 

  
Expenses
 

 

 

 
    Selling and administrative
20,114

17,521

72,274

61,518 
    General
1,284

1,323

4,672

4,704 
    Research and development
36,719

29,867

134,843

117,127 
    Investment tax credits
(4,114)
(3,503)
(14,708)
(13,415)
    Share based compensation
1,244

1,223

5,120

4,662 
    Foreign exchange gain
(2,133)
(252)
(154)
(1,966)
   
53,114

46,179

202,047

172,630 
Earnings before undernoted
19,541

30,467

100,396

95,628 
   
 

 

 

  
Finance income
577

91

1,661

376 
Finance costs
(311)
(2,290)
(1,353)
(3,718)
Net loss on investments through profit and loss
-

(3,277)
(2,704)
(5,364)
Other income and expenses
(238)
930

(642)
888 
Earnings before income taxes
19,569

25,921

97,358

87,810 
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
 

 

 

  
    Current
5,563

8,521

26,044

25,066 
    Deferred
145

(1,151)
287

(1,811)
   
5,708

7,370

26,331

23,255 
   
 

 

 

  
Net earnings for the period$13,861
$18,551
$71,027
$64,555 


 

 

 

  
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
97

128

857

523 
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
13,764

18,423

70,170

64,032 
Net earnings for the period$13,861
$18,551
$71,027
$64,555 
 

 

 

 

  
Earnings per share
 


 

 

  
Basic$0.18
$0.24
$0.92
$0.84 
Diluted$0.18
$0.24
$0.91
$0.84 

 



April 30,

April 30,

April 30, 


2024

2023

2022 









 
Assets








Current assets







 
    Cash and cash equivalents$86,325
$12,468
$33,902 
    Trade and other receivables
84,350

106,871

100,020 
    Contract assets
12,554

11,032

6,398 
    Prepaid expenses
11,179

10,319

5,930 
    Inventories
206,154

202,479

177,268 


400,562

343,169

323,518 
   
 

 

  
Property, plant and equipment
34,384

34,730

37,877 
Right-of-use assets
20,432

20,396

24,637 
Goodwill
21,352

21,333

21,033 
Intangible assets
1,098

2,125

3,317 
Investments
-

8,160

5,474 
Deferred income taxes
6,894

6,739

5,123 

$484,722
$436,652
$420,979 


 

 

  
Liabilities
 

 

  
Current liabilities
 

 

  
    Bank Indebtedness$-
$5,928
$- 
    Trade and other payables
63,249

75,521

68,405 
    Provisions
4,946

5,104

7,379 
    Deferred revenue
119,597

69,827

74,267 
    Current potion of lease obligations
4,296

4,060

4,088 
    Current potion of redemption liability
3,811

3,711

3,423 
    Income tax payable
3,226

7,590

7,009 
   
199,125

171,741

164,571 


 

 

  
Long term lease obligations
18,920

18,827

22,760 


218,045

190,568

187,331 


 

 

  
Equity
 

 

  
Capital stock
145,721

143,344

143,502 
Share based payment reserve
19,246

14,697

10,893 


 

 

  
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,197

(2,402)
(4,093)
Retained earnings
97,103

87,460

80,636 


98,300

85,058

76,543 


 

 

  
Total equity attributable to shareholders
263,267

243,099

230,938 
Non-controlling interest
3,410

2,985

2,710 


266,677

246,084

233,648 

$484,722
$436,652
$420,979 

 

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on
June 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 289-514-5100 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-717-1738.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until
July 21, 2023. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 289-819-1325 or toll-free 1-888-660-6264. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 11656#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information please contact:

Doug Moore, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 335-3700
ir@evertz.com

