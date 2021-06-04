Log in
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Fiscal 2021 Year End Results on June 17, 2021

06/04/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2021) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) will release its 2021 fiscal year end financial results on June 17, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on June 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-490-5367 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-800-367-2403.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until July 17, 2021. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or Toll-Free 1-888-203-1112.

The pass code for the conference call and rebroadcast is 8321777.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information, please contact:

Doug Moore
Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580
ir@evertz.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86584


© Newsfilecorp 2021
