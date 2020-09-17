Evertz Technologies : New Compact SCORPION-6 Throwdown Platform Delivers Even Greater Processing Power for Mobile and Live Sports Productions

New Compact SCORPION-6 Throwdown Platform Delivers Even Greater
Burlington, Canada - September 17, 2020 - In the lead-up to the Evertz Connected 2020: Fall Edition, Evertz is excited to announce that the SCORPIONSmart Media Processing Platform has taken another massive step in realizing its mission to truly evolve production into scalable workflows. Evertz is proud to introduce of the newest member to the SCORPION family - the standalone SCORPION-6.
SCORPION-6 is another ultra-versatile and dynamic tool designed to give operators and producers a single platform solution for a range of applications, including post production, remote production and VAR, broadcast AV, transport, stadiums, OB trucks, and many more.
The media gateway functionality of the SCORPION-6, and the entire SCORPION family, makes it a fundamental building block for facilities transitioning to IP. Their modular frames accommodate Mini I/O Modules (MIO) that can aggregate a variety of signals, including 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD/ASI/HDMI, AES, intercom data and more, and deliver them across ST 2110 or ST 2022-6 infrastructures for use in multiple facilities and locations.
SCORPION delivers unparalleled processing power through its onboard
FPGAs and by accommodating Evertz's MIO-BLADE-Z21. The FPGA-basedMIO-BLADE compute module enhances SCORPION's versatility, as users can license their required compression function by accessing the robust catalogue of software services, including JPEG 2000, JPEG XS, UHD/4K Up/Down/Cross Conversion, HDR/SDR conversion, and many more.
SCORPION's 12G crosspoint connects all MIOs, SFPs, and processing FPGAs for an internal routing capability that allows for a high degree of mobility of signals throughout the SCORPION chassis. Route signals internally in the chassis or over dark fiber/IP networks using Evertz's VUE operational interface platform and MAGNUM Orchestration and Control to accomplish workflows with ease.
Users can be confident each of the four enclosures within the SCORPION family is capable of meeting their aggregation, routing, transport, processing, and compression needs. The quartet of chassis come loaded with SCORPION's powerful features, but the sizing of each enclosure offers another unique element of versatility. SCORPION-X18's 1RU design is tailored to more permanent installation within a production facility or OB Truck, while SCORPION-6 is designed to be operated in portable and/or low noise environments, and is ideal for mobile and live sports production applications. The throwdown SCORPION-4 offers greater mobility and can easily be shared between facilities. The SCORPION-2's compact form-factor is optimized as a small-scale signal endpoint.
SCORPION's Swiss-Army-knife-style design eliminates the need for single fixed-function once and for all. SCORPION streamlines any production workflow and provides users with solutions for any challenge.
Evertz Connected 2020: Fall Edition
Visit Evertz Connected 2020: Fall Edition to learn more about SCORPION-6 and Evertz's entire roster of industry-leading broadcast, telecommunications, and new-media solutions.
Evertz Connected 2020: Fall Edition runs from Sept. 14 until Oct. 30, and will include virtual demos, product videos, detailed breakdowns of industry challenges, live webinars, and more. Register now at connected.evertz.com/
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new- media industries. The Company's solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on- premise and in the "Cloud". For more information, please visit www.evertz.com
