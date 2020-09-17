Evertz Technologies : New Compact SCORPION-6 Throwdown Platform Delivers Even Greater Processing Power for Mobile and Live Sports Productions

SCORPION-6 is the latest addition to the SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform family -

Evertz's Swiss-Army-knife-style answer to single fixed-function hardware

Burlington, Canada - September 17, 2020 - In the lead-up to the Evertz Connected 2020: Fall Edition, Evertz is excited to announce that the SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform has taken another massive step in realizing its mission to truly evolve production into scalable workflows. Evertz is proud to introduce of the newest member to the SCORPION family - the standalone SCORPION-6.

SCORPION-6 is another ultra-versatile and dynamic tool designed to give operators and producers a single platform solution for a range of applications, including post production, remote production and VAR, broadcast AV, transport, stadiums, OB trucks, and many more.

The media gateway functionality of the SCORPION-6, and the entire SCORPION family, makes it a fundamental building block for facilities transitioning to IP. Their modular frames accommodate Mini I/O Modules (MIO) that can aggregate a variety of signals, including 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD/ASI/HDMI, AES, intercom data and more, and deliver them across ST 2110 or ST 2022-6 infrastructures for use in multiple facilities and locations.

SCORPION delivers unparalleled processing power through its onboard

FPGAs and by accommodating Evertz's MIO-BLADE-Z21. The FPGA-basedMIO-BLADE compute module enhances SCORPION's versatility, as users can license their required compression function by accessing the robust catalogue of software services, including JPEG 2000, JPEG XS, UHD/4K Up/Down/Cross Conversion, HDR/SDR conversion, and many more.

SCORPION's 12G crosspoint connects all MIOs, SFPs, and processing FPGAs for an internal routing capability that allows for a high degree of mobility of signals throughout the SCORPION chassis. Route signals internally in the chassis or over dark fiber/IP networks using Evertz's VUE operational interface platform and MAGNUM Orchestration and Control to accomplish workflows with ease.