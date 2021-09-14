Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evertz Technologies : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

09/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Interim condensed consolidated financial statements of

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)

Evertz Technologies Limited

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Index to Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...............................................

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings .............................................................

6

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings ...................................

7

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .........................................................

8

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................

9-18

Evertz Technologies Limited

- 2-

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT REPORT

The management of Evertz Technologies Limited ("Evertz" or the "Company") is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the consolidated financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited and include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for the fair presentation of the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows.

Evertz Technologies Limited

- 3-

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

July 31,

April 30,

2021

2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

131,619

$

108,771

Trade and other receivables (note 3)

78,537

76,785

Contract assets

7,345

2,821

Prepaid expenses

6,114

6,559

Inventories

155,291

152,699

378,906

347,635

Property, plant and equipment (note 4)

43,307

44,799

Right-of-use assets

22,315

23,570

Goodwill

21,223

21,140

Intangibles

4,195

4,476

Investment in an Associate (note 16)

6,634

6,869

Deferred income taxes

5,896

3,304

$

482,476

$

451,793

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

$

82,592

$

66,727

Provisions (note 5)

4,044

4,069

Deferred revenue

67,527

58,047

Current portion of lease obligations

3,896

4,122

Income tax payable

3,828

155

161,887

133,120

Long-term redemption liability (note 15)

2,523

2,523

Long-term lease obligations

20,363

21,245

184,773

156,888

Equity

Capital stock (note 6)

143,605

143,605

Share based payment reserve

9,989

9,514

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss)

305

(1,062)

Retained earnings

141,493

140,677

141,798

139,615

Total equity attributable to shareholders

295,392

292,734

Non-controlling interest

2,311

2,171

297,703

294,905

$

482,476

$

451,793

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Evertz Technologies Limited

- 4-

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

Three month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulated

Total

Share-based

other

equity

Non-

Capital

payment

comprehensive

Retained

attributable to

controlling

Total

stock

reserve

earnings

earnings

shareholders

interest

Equity

Balance at April 30, 2020

$

143,915

$

8,279

$

1,032

$

141,786

$

295,012

$

2,408

$

297,420

Net earnings for the year

-

-

-

485

485

90

575

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

1,542

-

1,542

57

1,599

Total comprehensive earnings for the period

$

-

$

-

$

1,542

$

485

$

2,027

$

147

$

2,174

Dividends declared

-

-

-

(6,880)

(6,880)

-

(6,880)

Share based compensation expense

-

206

-

-

206

-

206

Balance at July 31, 2020

$

143,915

$

8,485

$

2,574

$

135,391

$

290,365

$

2,555

$

292,920

Balance at April 30, 2021

$

143,605

$

9,514

$

(1,062)

$

140,677

$

292,734

$

2,171

$

294,905

Net earnings for the year

-

-

-

14,547

14,547

141

14,688

Foreign currency translation

adjustment

-

-

1,367

-

1,367

(1)

1,366

Total comprehensive earnings for the year

$

-

$

-

$

1,367

$

14,547

$

15,914

$

140

$

16,054

Dividends declared

-

-

-

-

(13,731)

-

(13,731)

Share based compensation expense

-

475

-

-

475

-

475

Balance at July 31, 2021

$

143,605

$

9,989

$

305

$

155,224

$

295,392

$

2,311

$

297,703

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.

Evertz Technologies Limited

- 5-

Three Months Ended

July 31, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
