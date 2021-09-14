Evertz Technologies : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT REPORT

The management of Evertz Technologies Limited ("Evertz" or the "Company") is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the consolidated financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited and include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for the fair presentation of the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows.