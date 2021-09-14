Evertz Technologies : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position ...............................................
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..............................................
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings .............................................................
6
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings ...................................
7
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .........................................................
8
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................
9-18
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
MANAGEMENT REPORT
The management of Evertz Technologies Limited ("Evertz" or the "Company") is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and are considered by management to present fairly the consolidated financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by the auditor. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements are unaudited and include all adjustments, consisting of normal and recurring items, that management considers necessary for the fair presentation of the consolidated financial position, results of operations and cash flows.
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
As at July 31, 2021 and April 30, 2021 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)
July 31,
April 30,
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
131,619
$
108,771
Trade and other receivables (note 3)
78,537
76,785
Contract assets
7,345
2,821
Prepaid expenses
6,114
6,559
Inventories
155,291
152,699
378,906
347,635
Property, plant and equipment (note 4)
43,307
44,799
Right-of-use assets
22,315
23,570
Goodwill
21,223
21,140
Intangibles
4,195
4,476
Investment in an Associate (note 16)
6,634
6,869
Deferred income taxes
5,896
3,304
$
482,476
$
451,793
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
$
82,592
$
66,727
Provisions (note 5)
4,044
4,069
Deferred revenue
67,527
58,047
Current portion of lease obligations
3,896
4,122
Income tax payable
3,828
155
161,887
133,120
Long-term redemption liability (note 15)
2,523
2,523
Long-term lease obligations
20,363
21,245
184,773
156,888
Equity
Capital stock (note 6)
143,605
143,605
Share based payment reserve
9,989
9,514
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss)
305
(1,062)
Retained earnings
141,493
140,677
141,798
139,615
Total equity attributable to shareholders
295,392
292,734
Non-controlling interest
2,311
2,171
297,703
294,905
$
482,476
$
451,793
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
Three month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Accumulated
Total
Share-based
other
equity
Non-
Capital
payment
comprehensive
Retained
attributable to
controlling
Total
stock
reserve
earnings
earnings
shareholders
interest
Equity
Balance at April 30, 2020
$
143,915
$
8,279
$
1,032
$
141,786
$
295,012
$
2,408
$
297,420
Net earnings for the year
-
-
-
485
485
90
575
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
1,542
-
1,542
57
1,599
Total comprehensive earnings for the period
$
-
$
-
$
1,542
$
485
$
2,027
$
147
$
2,174
Dividends declared
-
-
-
(6,880)
(6,880)
-
(6,880)
Share based compensation expense
-
206
-
-
206
-
206
Balance at July 31, 2020
$
143,915
$
8,485
$
2,574
$
135,391
$
290,365
$
2,555
$
292,920
Balance at April 30, 2021
$
143,605
$
9,514
$
(1,062)
$
140,677
$
292,734
$
2,171
$
294,905
Net earnings for the year
-
-
-
14,547
14,547
141
14,688
Foreign currency translation
adjustment
-
-
1,367
-
1,367
(1)
1,366
Total comprehensive earnings for the year
$
-
$
-
$
1,367
$
14,547
$
15,914
$
140
$
16,054
Dividends declared
-
-
-
-
(13,731)
-
(13,731)
Share based compensation expense
-
475
-
-
475
-
475
Balance at July 31, 2021
$
143,605
$
9,989
$
305
$
155,224
$
295,392
$
2,311
$
297,703
See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.
Three Months Ended
July 31, 2021
