Evertz Technologies : Q1 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis
09/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the First Quarter ended July 31, 2021
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.
Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The report is based on information available to management on September 14, 2021.
OVERVIEW
Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television
("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers.
QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue was $97.2 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021; an increase of $40.9 million, when compared to $56.3 million for the same period ended July 31, 2020.
For the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, net earnings were $14.7 million, an increase from $0.6 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.19 an increase from $0.01 in the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.
For the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, foreign exchange gain during the quarter was $1.4 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $3.1 million for the first quarter July 31, 2021.
Gross margin during the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was 58.3% consistent, compared to 57.2% in the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.
Selling and administrative expenses for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $14.0 million as compared to the first quarter ended July 31, 2020 of $11.9 million. As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses totaled 14.4% for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared to 21.2% for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.
Research and development expenses were $24.7 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 as compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)
Three months ended Three months ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
Revenue
$
97,165
$
56,337
Cost of goods sold
40,479
24,113
Gross margin
56,686
32,224
Expenses
Selling and administrative
13,957
11,920
General
1,111
895
Research and development
24,680
16,576
Investment tax credits
(2,944)
(1,485)
Share based compensation
998
274
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1,429)
3,109
36,373
31,289
Earnings before undernoted
20,313
935
Finance income
83
93
Finance costs
(318)
(351)
Investment in an associate
(330)
-
Other income and expenses
12
108
Earnings before income taxes
19,760
785
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
Current
7,801
1,407
Deferred
(2,729)
(1,197)
5,072
210
Net earnings for the year
$
14,688
$
575
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
$
141
$
90
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
14,547
485
Net earnings for the year
$
14,688
$
575
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.01
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
As At
As At
July 31, 2021
April 30, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
131,619
$
108,771
Inventory
$
155,291
$
152,699
Working capital
$
217,019
$
214,515
Total assets
$
482,476
$
451,793
Shareholders' equity
$
295,392
$
292,734
Number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
76,284,366
76,284,366
Fully-diluted
81,991,866
82,169,366
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
76,284,366
76,357,895
Fully-diluted
76,771,395
76,403,894
Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
Revenue
100.0%
100.0%
Cost of goods sold
41.7%
42.8%
Gross margin
58.3%
57.2%
Expenses
Selling and administrative
14.4%
21.2%
General
1.1%
1.6%
Research and development
25.4%
29.4%
Investment tax credits
(3.0%)
(2.6%)
Share based compensation
1.0%
0.5%
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1.5%)
5.5
37.4%
55.6%
Earnings before undernoted
20.9%
1.6%
Finance income
0.1%
0.2%
Finance costs
(0.3%)
(0.6%)
Investment in an associate
(0.3%)
-
Other income and expenses
0.0%
0.2%
Earnings before income taxes
20.4%
1.4%
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
Current
8.0%
2.5%
Deferred
(2.8%)
(2.1%)
5.2%
0.4%
Net earnings for the period
15.1%
1.0%
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
0.1%
0.2%
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
15.0%
0.8%
Net earnings for the period
15.1%
1.0%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.19
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.19
$
0.01
REVENUE AND EXPENSES
Revenue
The Company generates revenue principally from the sale of software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, television service providers, government and corporate.
The Company markets and sells its products and services through both direct and indirect sales strategies. The Company's direct sales efforts focus on large and complex end-user customers. These customers have long sales cycles typically ranging from four to eight months before an order may be received by the Company for fulfillment.
The Company monitors revenue performance in two main geographic regions: (i) United States/Canada and (ii) International.
The Company currently generates approximately 60% to 70% of its revenue in the United States/Canada. The Company recognizes the opportunity to more aggressively target markets in other geographic regions and intends to invest in personnel and infrastructure in those markets.
While a significant portion of the Company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars, the Company collects substantially all of its revenues in currencies other than the Canadian dollar and therefore has significant exposure to fluctuations in foreign currencies, in particular the US dollar. Approximately 75% to 80% of the Company's revenues are denominated in US dollars.
Revenue
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Three months ended
% Increase
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
(Decrease)
United States/Canada
$
64,412
$
35,928
79%
International
32,753
20,409
60%
$
97,165
$
56,337
72%
Total revenue for the for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $97.2 million, an increase of $40.9 million as compared to revenue of $56.3 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020. The increase in revenue is due to projects coming on line and a general increase in activity compared to the prior year.
Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $64.4 million for the period ended July 31, 2021, an increase of $28.5 million or 79% when compared to revenue of $35.9 million for the period ended July 31, 2020.
Revenue in the International region was $32.8 million for the period ended July 31, 2021, an increase of $12.4 million or 60% as compared to revenue of $20.4 million for the period ended July 31, 2020.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales consists primarily of costs of manufacturing and assembly of products. A substantial portion of these costs is represented by components and compensation costs for the manufacture and assembly of products as well as inventory obsolescence and write-offs. Cost of sales also includes related overhead, certain depreciation, final assembly, quality assurance, inventory management and support costs. Cost of sales also includes the costs of providing services to clients, primarily the cost of service-related personnel. During the period, cost of sales included $0.6 million of government assistance, which was recorded as a reduction of costs.
Gross Margin
(In thousands of Canadian dollars,
Three months ended
Three months ended
% Increase
except for percentages)
July 31, 2021
July 31, 2020
(Decrease)
Gross margin
$
56,686
$
32,224
76%
Gross margin % of sales
58.3%
57.2%
