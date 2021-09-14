Log in
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
Evertz Technologies : Q1 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis

09/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the First Quarter ended July 31, 2021

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The report is based on information available to management on September 14, 2021.

OVERVIEW

Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television

("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers.

QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $97.2 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021; an increase of $40.9 million, when compared to $56.3 million for the same period ended July 31, 2020.

For the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, net earnings were $14.7 million, an increase from $0.6 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.19 an increase from $0.01 in the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

For the first quarter ended July 31, 2021, foreign exchange gain during the quarter was $1.4 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $3.1 million for the first quarter July 31, 2021.

Gross margin during the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was 58.3% consistent, compared to 57.2% in the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Selling and administrative expenses for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $14.0 million as compared to the first quarter ended July 31, 2020 of $11.9 million. As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses totaled 14.4% for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 compared to 21.2% for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $24.7 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 as compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-2-

First quarter ended July 31, 2021

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)

Three months ended Three months ended

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

Revenue

$

97,165

$

56,337

Cost of goods sold

40,479

24,113

Gross margin

56,686

32,224

Expenses

Selling and administrative

13,957

11,920

General

1,111

895

Research and development

24,680

16,576

Investment tax credits

(2,944)

(1,485)

Share based compensation

998

274

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(1,429)

3,109

36,373

31,289

Earnings before undernoted

20,313

935

Finance income

83

93

Finance costs

(318)

(351)

Investment in an associate

(330)

-

Other income and expenses

12

108

Earnings before income taxes

19,760

785

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

Current

7,801

1,407

Deferred

(2,729)

(1,197)

5,072

210

Net earnings for the year

$

14,688

$

575

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

$

141

$

90

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

14,547

485

Net earnings for the year

$

14,688

$

575

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.19

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.01

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As At

As At

July 31, 2021

April 30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

131,619

$

108,771

Inventory

$

155,291

$

152,699

Working capital

$

217,019

$

214,515

Total assets

$

482,476

$

451,793

Shareholders' equity

$

295,392

$

292,734

Number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

76,284,366

76,284,366

Fully-diluted

81,991,866

82,169,366

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

76,284,366

76,357,895

Fully-diluted

76,771,395

76,403,894

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-3-

First quarter ended July 31, 2021

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)

Three months ended

Three months ended

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

Revenue

100.0%

100.0%

Cost of goods sold

41.7%

42.8%

Gross margin

58.3%

57.2%

Expenses

Selling and administrative

14.4%

21.2%

General

1.1%

1.6%

Research and development

25.4%

29.4%

Investment tax credits

(3.0%)

(2.6%)

Share based compensation

1.0%

0.5%

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(1.5%)

5.5

37.4%

55.6%

Earnings before undernoted

20.9%

1.6%

Finance income

0.1%

0.2%

Finance costs

(0.3%)

(0.6%)

Investment in an associate

(0.3%)

-

Other income and expenses

0.0%

0.2%

Earnings before income taxes

20.4%

1.4%

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

Current

8.0%

2.5%

Deferred

(2.8%)

(2.1%)

5.2%

0.4%

Net earnings for the period

15.1%

1.0%

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

0.1%

0.2%

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

15.0%

0.8%

Net earnings for the period

15.1%

1.0%

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.19

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.01

REVENUE AND EXPENSES

Revenue

The Company generates revenue principally from the sale of software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, television service providers, government and corporate.

The Company markets and sells its products and services through both direct and indirect sales strategies. The Company's direct sales efforts focus on large and complex end-user customers. These customers have long sales cycles typically ranging from four to eight months before an order may be received by the Company for fulfillment.

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-4-

First quarter ended July 31, 2021

The Company monitors revenue performance in two main geographic regions: (i) United States/Canada and (ii) International.

The Company currently generates approximately 60% to 70% of its revenue in the United States/Canada. The Company recognizes the opportunity to more aggressively target markets in other geographic regions and intends to invest in personnel and infrastructure in those markets.

While a significant portion of the Company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars, the Company collects substantially all of its revenues in currencies other than the Canadian dollar and therefore has significant exposure to fluctuations in foreign currencies, in particular the US dollar. Approximately 75% to 80% of the Company's revenues are denominated in US dollars.

Revenue

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

% Increase

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

(Decrease)

United States/Canada

$

64,412

$

35,928

79%

International

32,753

20,409

60%

$

97,165

$

56,337

72%

Total revenue for the for the first quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $97.2 million, an increase of $40.9 million as compared to revenue of $56.3 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2020. The increase in revenue is due to projects coming on line and a general increase in activity compared to the prior year.

Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $64.4 million for the period ended July 31, 2021, an increase of $28.5 million or 79% when compared to revenue of $35.9 million for the period ended July 31, 2020.

Revenue in the International region was $32.8 million for the period ended July 31, 2021, an increase of $12.4 million or 60% as compared to revenue of $20.4 million for the period ended July 31, 2020.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales consists primarily of costs of manufacturing and assembly of products. A substantial portion of these costs is represented by components and compensation costs for the manufacture and assembly of products as well as inventory obsolescence and write-offs. Cost of sales also includes related overhead, certain depreciation, final assembly, quality assurance, inventory management and support costs. Cost of sales also includes the costs of providing services to clients, primarily the cost of service-related personnel. During the period, cost of sales included $0.6 million of government assistance, which was recorded as a reduction of costs.

Gross Margin

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

Three months ended

Three months ended

% Increase

except for percentages)

July 31, 2021

July 31, 2020

(Decrease)

Gross margin

$

56,686

$

32,224

76%

Gross margin % of sales

58.3%

57.2%

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-5-

First quarter ended July 31, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
