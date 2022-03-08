Log in
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evertz Technologies : Q3 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the Third Quarter ended January 31, 2022

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The report is based on information available to management on March 8, 2022.

OVERVIEW

Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television ("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company

is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers.

QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was $120.6 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022; an increase of $27.8 million or 30%, when compared to $92.8 million for the same period ended January 31, 2021.

For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, net earnings were $21.6 million, an increase from $10.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.28 an increase from $0.13 in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, foreign exchange gain during the quarter was $1.7 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $5.3 million for the third quarter January 31, 2021.

Gross margin during the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was 57.4% compared to 56.0% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $16.0 million as compared to the third quarter ended January 31, 2021 of $11.7 million. As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses totaled 13.3% for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to 12.6% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Research and development expenses were $26.0 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 as compared to $21.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-2-

Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data

Three month period ended

Nine month period ended

January 31,

January 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

120,563

$

92,776

$

324,927

$

249,595

Cost of goods sold

51,351

40,793

137,952

105,729

Gross margin

69,212

51,983

186,975

143,866

Expenses

Selling and administrative

16,015

11,734

44,745

36,426

General

1,167

817

3,537

2,609

Research and development

25,989

21,427

75,110

57,671

Investment tax credits

(3,235)

(3,931)

(9,041)

(10,100)

Share based compensation

690

2,268

3,658

3,578

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1,741)

5,344

(5,374)

9,750

38,885

37,659

112,635

99,934

Earnings before undernoted

30,327

14,324

74,340

43,932

Finance income

17

77

237

621

Finance costs

(598)

(471)

(1,238)

(1,193)

Net loss on Investment in Associate

(426)

-

(1,024)

-

Other income and expenses

(422)

96

(236)

(431)

Earnings before income taxes

28,898

14,026

72,079

42,929

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

Current

5,840

2,423

19,482

10,910

Deferred

1,466

1,215

(867)

(132)

7,306

3,638

18,615

10,778

Net earnings for the period

$

21,592

$

10,388

$

53,464

$

32,151

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

342

116

676

346

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

21,250

10,272

52,788

31,805

Net earnings for the period

$

21,592

$

10,388

$

53,464

$

32,151

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.28

$

0.13

$

0.69

$

0.42

Diluted

$

0.28

$

0.13

$

0.69

$

0.42

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at

As at

January 31, 2022

April 30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,792

$

108,771

Inventory

$

175,481

$

152,699

Working capital

$

157,300

$

214,515

Total assets

$

422,890

$

451,793

Shareholders' equity

$

229,846

$

292,734

Number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

76,229,696

76,284,366

Fully-diluted

81,626,696

82,169,366

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

76,278,158

76,357,895

Fully-diluted

76,537,614

76,403,894

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-3-

Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

REVENUE AND EXPENSES

Revenue

Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)

Three month period ended

Nine month period ended

January 31,

January 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

Cost of goods sold

42.6%

44.0%

42.5%

42.4%

Gross margin

57.4%

56.0%

57.5%

57.6%

Expenses

Selling and administrative

13.3%

12.6%

13.8%

14.6%

General

1.0%

0.9%

1.1%

1.0%

Research and development

21.5%

23.1%

23.1%

23.1%

Investment tax credits

(2.7% )

(4.2% )

(2.8% )

(4.0%

)

Share based compensation

0.6%

2.4%

1.1%

1.4%

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(1.5% )

5.8%

(1.6% )

3.9%

32.2%

40.6%

34.7%

40.0%

Earnings before undernoted

25.2%

15.4%

22.8%

17.6%

Finance income

0.0%

0.1%

0.1%

0.3%

Finance costs

(0.5% )

(0.5%)

(0.4% )

(0.5%

)

Loss on Investment in Associate

(0.3% )

-

(0.2% )

-

Other income and expenses

(0.4% )

0.1%

(0.1% )

(0.2%

)

Earnings before income taxes

24.0%

15.1%

22.2%

17.2%

Provision for (recovery) of income taxes

Current

4.9%

2.6%

6.0%

4.4%

Deferred

1.2%

1.3%

(0.3% )

(0.1%

)

6.1%

3.9%

5.7%

4.3%

Net earnings for the period

17.9%

11.2%

16.5%

12.9%

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

0.3%

0.1%

0.2%

0.1%

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

17.6%

11.1%

16.3%

12.8%

Net earnings for the period

17.9%

11.2%

16.5%

12.9%

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.28

$

0.13

$

0.69

$

0.42

Diluted

$

0.28

$

0.13

$

0.69

$

0.42

The Company generates revenue principally from the sale of software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, television service providers, government and corporate.

The Company markets and sells its products and services through both direct and indirect sales strategies. The Company's direct sales efforts focus on large and complex end-user customers. These customers have long sales cycles typically ranging from four to eight months before an order may be received by the Company for fulfillment.

The Company monitors revenue performance in two main geographic regions: (i) United States/Canada and (ii) International.

The Company currently generates approximately 60% to 70% of its revenue in the United States/Canada. The Company recognizes the opportunity to more aggressively target markets in other geographic regions and intends to invest in personnel and infrastructure in those markets.

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-4-

Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

While a significant portion of the Company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars, the Company collects substantially all of its revenues in currencies other than the Canadian dollar and therefore has significant exposure to fluctuations in foreign currencies, in particular the US dollar. Approximately 70% to 80% of the Company's revenues are denominated in US dollars.

Revenue

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

Three month period ended

% increase

Nine month period ended

% increase

except for percentages)

January 31,

(decrease)

January 31,

(decrease)

2022

2021

2022

2021

United States/Canada

$

78,866

$

56,262

40%

$

221,512

$

159,104

39%

International

41,697

36,514

14%

103,415

90,491

14%

$

120,563

$

92,776

30%

$

324,927

$

249,595

30%

Total revenue for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $120.6 million, an increase of $27.8 million or 30% as compared to revenue of $92.8 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Total revenue for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022 was $324.9 million, an increase of $75.3 million or 30% as compared to revenue of $249.6 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021. The increase in revenue is due to projects coming online and a general increase in activity compared to the prior year.

Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $78.9 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $22.6 million or 40% when compared to revenue of $56.3 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $221.5 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $62.4 million or 39% when compared to revenue of $159.1 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021.

Revenue in the International region was $41.7 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $5.2 million or 14% as compared to revenue of $36.5 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.

Revenue in the International region was $103.4 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $12.9 million or 14% as compared to revenue of $90.5 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales consists primarily of costs of manufacturing and assembly of products. A substantial portion of these costs is represented by components and compensation costs for the manufacture and assembly of products as well as inventory obsolescence and write-offs. Cost of sales also includes related overhead, certain depreciation, final assembly, quality assurance, inventory management and support costs. Cost of sales also includes the costs of providing services to clients, primarily the cost of service-related personnel.

Gross Margin

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

Three month period ended

% increase

Nine month period ended

% increase

except for percentages)

January 31,

(decrease)

January 31,

(decrease)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Gross margin

$

69,212

$

51,793

33%

$

186,975

$

143,866

30%

Gross margin % of sales

57.4%

56.0%

57.5%

57.0%

Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A

-5-

Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
