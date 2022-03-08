Evertz Technologies : Q3 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
For the Third Quarter ended January 31, 2022
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.
Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The report is based on information available to management on March 8, 2022.
OVERVIEW
Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".
The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television ("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company
is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers.
QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue was $120.6 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022; an increase of $27.8 million or 30%, when compared to $92.8 million for the same period ended January 31, 2021.
For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, net earnings were $21.6 million, an increase from $10.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.28 an increase from $0.13 in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, foreign exchange gain during the quarter was $1.7 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $5.3 million for the third quarter January 31, 2021.
Gross margin during the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was 57.4% compared to 56.0% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $16.0 million as compared to the third quarter ended January 31, 2021 of $11.7 million. As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses totaled 13.3% for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to 12.6% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Research and development expenses were $26.0 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 as compared to $21.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data
Three month period ended
Nine month period ended
January 31,
January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
120,563
$
92,776
$
324,927
$
249,595
Cost of goods sold
51,351
40,793
137,952
105,729
Gross margin
69,212
51,983
186,975
143,866
Expenses
Selling and administrative
16,015
11,734
44,745
36,426
General
1,167
817
3,537
2,609
Research and development
25,989
21,427
75,110
57,671
Investment tax credits
(3,235)
(3,931)
(9,041)
(10,100)
Share based compensation
690
2,268
3,658
3,578
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,741)
5,344
(5,374)
9,750
38,885
37,659
112,635
99,934
Earnings before undernoted
30,327
14,324
74,340
43,932
Finance income
17
77
237
621
Finance costs
(598)
(471)
(1,238)
(1,193)
Net loss on Investment in Associate
(426)
-
(1,024)
-
Other income and expenses
(422)
96
(236)
(431)
Earnings before income taxes
28,898
14,026
72,079
42,929
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
Current
5,840
2,423
19,482
10,910
Deferred
1,466
1,215
(867)
(132)
7,306
3,638
18,615
10,778
Net earnings for the period
$
21,592
$
10,388
$
53,464
$
32,151
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
342
116
676
346
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
21,250
10,272
52,788
31,805
Net earnings for the period
$
21,592
$
10,388
$
53,464
$
32,151
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.69
$
0.42
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.69
$
0.42
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
As at
As at
January 31, 2022
April 30, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,792
$
108,771
Inventory
$
175,481
$
152,699
Working capital
$
157,300
$
214,515
Total assets
$
422,890
$
451,793
Shareholders' equity
$
229,846
$
292,734
Number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
76,229,696
76,284,366
Fully-diluted
81,626,696
82,169,366
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
76,278,158
76,357,895
Fully-diluted
76,537,614
76,403,894
REVENUE AND EXPENSES
Revenue
Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
(in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data)
Three month period ended
Nine month period ended
January 31,
January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
Cost of goods sold
42.6%
44.0%
42.5%
42.4%
Gross margin
57.4%
56.0%
57.5%
57.6%
Expenses
Selling and administrative
13.3%
12.6%
13.8%
14.6%
General
1.0%
0.9%
1.1%
1.0%
Research and development
21.5%
23.1%
23.1%
23.1%
Investment tax credits
(2.7% )
(4.2% )
(2.8% )
(4.0%
)
Share based compensation
0.6%
2.4%
1.1%
1.4%
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1.5% )
5.8%
(1.6% )
3.9%
32.2%
40.6%
34.7%
40.0%
Earnings before undernoted
25.2%
15.4%
22.8%
17.6%
Finance income
0.0%
0.1%
0.1%
0.3%
Finance costs
(0.5% )
(0.5%)
(0.4% )
(0.5%
)
Loss on Investment in Associate
(0.3% )
-
(0.2% )
-
Other income and expenses
(0.4% )
0.1%
(0.1% )
(0.2%
)
Earnings before income taxes
24.0%
15.1%
22.2%
17.2%
Provision for (recovery) of income taxes
Current
4.9%
2.6%
6.0%
4.4%
Deferred
1.2%
1.3%
(0.3% )
(0.1%
)
6.1%
3.9%
5.7%
4.3%
Net earnings for the period
17.9%
11.2%
16.5%
12.9%
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
0.3%
0.1%
0.2%
0.1%
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
17.6%
11.1%
16.3%
12.8%
Net earnings for the period
17.9%
11.2%
16.5%
12.9%
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.69
$
0.42
Diluted
$
0.28
$
0.13
$
0.69
$
0.42
The Company generates revenue principally from the sale of software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, television service providers, government and corporate.
The Company markets and sells its products and services through both direct and indirect sales strategies. The Company's direct sales efforts focus on large and complex end-user customers. These customers have long sales cycles typically ranging from four to eight months before an order may be received by the Company for fulfillment.
The Company monitors revenue performance in two main geographic regions: (i) United States/Canada and (ii) International.
The Company currently generates approximately 60% to 70% of its revenue in the United States/Canada. The Company recognizes the opportunity to more aggressively target markets in other geographic regions and intends to invest in personnel and infrastructure in those markets.
While a significant portion of the Company's expenses are denominated in Canadian dollars, the Company collects substantially all of its revenues in currencies other than the Canadian dollar and therefore has significant exposure to fluctuations in foreign currencies, in particular the US dollar. Approximately 70% to 80% of the Company's revenues are denominated in US dollars.
Revenue
(In thousands of Canadian dollars,
Three month period ended
% increase
Nine month period ended
% increase
except for percentages)
January 31,
(decrease)
January 31,
(decrease)
2022
2021
2022
2021
United States/Canada
$
78,866
$
56,262
40%
$
221,512
$
159,104
39%
International
41,697
36,514
14%
103,415
90,491
14%
$
120,563
$
92,776
30%
$
324,927
$
249,595
30%
Total revenue for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $120.6 million, an increase of $27.8 million or 30% as compared to revenue of $92.8 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Total revenue for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022 was $324.9 million, an increase of $75.3 million or 30% as compared to revenue of $249.6 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021. The increase in revenue is due to projects coming online and a general increase in activity compared to the prior year.
Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $78.9 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $22.6 million or 40% when compared to revenue of $56.3 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Revenue in the United States/Canada region was $221.5 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $62.4 million or 39% when compared to revenue of $159.1 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021.
Revenue in the International region was $41.7 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $5.2 million or 14% as compared to revenue of $36.5 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021.
Revenue in the International region was $103.4 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2022, an increase of $12.9 million or 14% as compared to revenue of $90.5 million for the nine month period ended January 31, 2021.
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales consists primarily of costs of manufacturing and assembly of products. A substantial portion of these costs is represented by components and compensation costs for the manufacture and assembly of products as well as inventory obsolescence and write-offs. Cost of sales also includes related overhead, certain depreciation, final assembly, quality assurance, inventory management and support costs. Cost of sales also includes the costs of providing services to clients, primarily the cost of service-related personnel.
Gross Margin
(In thousands of Canadian dollars,
Three month period ended
% increase
Nine month period ended
% increase
except for percentages)
January 31,
(decrease)
January 31,
(decrease)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross margin
$
69,212
$
51,793
33%
$
186,975
$
143,866
30%
Gross margin % of sales
57.4%
56.0%
57.5%
57.0%
