Evertz Technologies : Q3 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Third Quarter ended January 31, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The report is based on information available to management on March 8, 2022. OVERVIEW Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud". The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television ("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company

is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers. QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS Revenue was $120.6 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022; an increase of $27.8 million or 30%, when compared to $92.8 million for the same period ended January 31, 2021. For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, net earnings were $21.6 million, an increase from $10.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.28 an increase from $0.13 in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. For the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, foreign exchange gain during the quarter was $1.7 million, compared to a foreign exchange loss of $5.3 million for the third quarter January 31, 2021. Gross margin during the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was 57.4% compared to 56.0% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $16.0 million as compared to the third quarter ended January 31, 2021 of $11.7 million. As a percentage of revenue, selling and administrative expenses totaled 13.3% for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 compared to 12.6% in the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Research and development expenses were $26.0 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2022 as compared to $21.4 million for the third quarter ended January 31, 2021. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -2- Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

Selected Consolidated Financial Information (in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data Three month period ended Nine month period ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 120,563 $ 92,776 $ 324,927 $ 249,595 Cost of goods sold 51,351 40,793 137,952 105,729 Gross margin 69,212 51,983 186,975 143,866 Expenses Selling and administrative 16,015 11,734 44,745 36,426 General 1,167 817 3,537 2,609 Research and development 25,989 21,427 75,110 57,671 Investment tax credits (3,235) (3,931) (9,041) (10,100) Share based compensation 690 2,268 3,658 3,578 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,741) 5,344 (5,374) 9,750 38,885 37,659 112,635 99,934 Earnings before undernoted 30,327 14,324 74,340 43,932 Finance income 17 77 237 621 Finance costs (598) (471) (1,238) (1,193) Net loss on Investment in Associate (426) - (1,024) - Other income and expenses (422) 96 (236) (431) Earnings before income taxes 28,898 14,026 72,079 42,929 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 5,840 2,423 19,482 10,910 Deferred 1,466 1,215 (867) (132) 7,306 3,638 18,615 10,778 Net earnings for the period $ 21,592 $ 10,388 $ 53,464 $ 32,151 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 342 116 676 346 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 21,250 10,272 52,788 31,805 Net earnings for the period $ 21,592 $ 10,388 $ 53,464 $ 32,151 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.42 Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at January 31, 2022 April 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,792 $ 108,771 Inventory $ 175,481 $ 152,699 Working capital $ 157,300 $ 214,515 Total assets $ 422,890 $ 451,793 Shareholders' equity $ 229,846 $ 292,734 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,229,696 76,284,366 Fully-diluted 81,626,696 82,169,366 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,278,158 76,357,895 Fully-diluted 76,537,614 76,403,894 Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -3- Third quarter ended January 31, 2022

REVENUE AND EXPENSES Revenue Consolidated Statement of Operations Data (in thousands of dollars except earnings per share and share data) Three month period ended Nine month period ended January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% Cost of goods sold 42.6% 44.0% 42.5% 42.4% Gross margin 57.4% 56.0% 57.5% 57.6% Expenses Selling and administrative 13.3% 12.6% 13.8% 14.6% General 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% 1.0% Research and development 21.5% 23.1% 23.1% 23.1% Investment tax credits (2.7% ) (4.2% ) (2.8% ) (4.0% ) Share based compensation 0.6% 2.4% 1.1% 1.4% Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.5% ) 5.8% (1.6% ) 3.9% 32.2% 40.6% 34.7% 40.0% Earnings before undernoted 25.2% 15.4% 22.8% 17.6% Finance income 0.0% 0.1% 0.1% 0.3% Finance costs (0.5% ) (0.5%) (0.4% ) (0.5% ) Loss on Investment in Associate (0.3% ) - (0.2% ) - Other income and expenses (0.4% ) 0.1% (0.1% ) (0.2% ) Earnings before income taxes 24.0% 15.1% 22.2% 17.2% Provision for (recovery) of income taxes Current 4.9% 2.6% 6.0% 4.4% Deferred 1.2% 1.3% (0.3% ) (0.1% ) 6.1% 3.9% 5.7% 4.3% Net earnings for the period 17.9% 11.2% 16.5% 12.9% Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 0.3% 0.1% 0.2% 0.1% Net earnings attributable to shareholders 17.6% 11.1% 16.3% 12.8% Net earnings for the period 17.9% 11.2% 16.5% 12.9% Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.42 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.13 $ 0.69 $ 0.42 The Company generates revenue principally from the sale of software, equipment, and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, television service providers, government and corporate. The Company markets and sells its products and services through both direct and indirect sales strategies. The Company's direct sales efforts focus on large and complex end-user customers. These customers have long sales cycles typically ranging from four to eight months before an order may be received by the Company for fulfillment. The Company monitors revenue performance in two main geographic regions: (i) United States/Canada and (ii) International. The Company currently generates approximately 60% to 70% of its revenue in the United States/Canada. The Company recognizes the opportunity to more aggressively target markets in other geographic regions and intends to invest in personnel and infrastructure in those markets. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -4- Third quarter ended January 31, 2022