Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $130.7 million, an increase of 15% or $17.5 million from the prior year quarter

International quarterly revenue of $56.7 million up $31.8 million or 128% from the prior year quarter

Earnings from operations of $32.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 13% from the prior year quarter

Net earnings of $22.3 million for the quarter, and increase of 11% from the prior year quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter

Regular quarterly dividend increased to $0.195 per share

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)



Q2 ' 24



Q2 ' 23

Revenue $ 130,749

$ 113,248

Gross margin

78,019



67,477

Earnings from operations

32,150



28,392

Net earnings

22,251



19,977

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.29

$ 0.26

Fully-diluted shares

76,650,240



76,324,261



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)



Q2 ' 24



YE '23

Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,865

$ 12,468

Working capital

191,262



171,428

Total assets

446,661



436,652

Shareholders' equity

254,682



243,098



Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, revenues were $130.7 million an increase of $17.5 million compared to revenues of $113.2 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $74.0 million a decrease of 16% compared to $88.3 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $56.7 million, an increase of $31.8 million or 128% compared to $24.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, gross margin was $78.0 million an increase of $10.5 million compared to $67.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.7% as compared to 59.6% in the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, net earnings were $22.3 million or increase of 11% compared to $20.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.29 as compared to $0.26 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, selling and administrative expenses were $17.5 million as compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, gross research and development expenses were $32.2 million as compared to $28.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2023 was $191.3 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalent was $55.9 million as at October 31, 2023 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $20.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 as compared to $7.7 million cash generated for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $30.9 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to $27.5 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company generated $4.1 million from investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $17.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.5 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2023, purchase order backlog was in excess of $324 million and shipments during the month of November 2023 were $48 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 6, 2023 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023 and will be paid on or about December 21, 2023.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



















Three month period ended



Six month period ended



October 31,



October 31,



2023



2022



2023



2022

















Revenue $ 130,749

$ 113,248

$ 256,568

$ 214,786

Cost of goods sold

52,730



45,771



106,513



88,785

Gross margin

78,019



67,477



150,055



126,001

















Expenses















Selling, administrative and general

18,792



15,905



36,523



30,081

Research and development

33,202



29,361



66,543



58,625

Investment tax credits

(3,212 )

(3,173 )

(6,607 )

(6,362 ) Foreign exchange gain

(2,913 )

(3,008 )

(861 )

(4,039 )

45,869



39,085



95,598



78,305

Earnings before undernoted

32,150



28,392



54,457



47,696

















Finance income (costs)

72



(292 )

(48 )

(457 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss

(2,492 )

(1,064 )

(2,704 )

(1,412 ) Other income (expenses)

216



(288 )

122



(160 ) Earnings before income taxes

29,946



26,748



51,827



45,667

















Provision for (recovery of) income taxes















Current

6,675



6,530



14,436



13,169

Deferred

1,020



241



(752 )

(1,409 )

7,695



6,771



13,684



11,760

















Net earnings for the period $ 22,251

$ 19,977

$ 38,143

$ 33,907

















Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

158



160



457



249

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

22,093



19,817



37,686



33,658

Net earnings for the period $ 22,251

$ 19,977

$ 38,143

$ 33,907

















Earnings per share (note 18)















Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.26

$ 0.49

$ 0.44

Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.26

$ 0.49

$ 0.44



Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at



As at



October 31, 2023



April 30, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,865

$ 12,468

Inventory $ 204,318

$ 202,479

Working capital $ 191,262

$ 171,428

Total assets $ 449,163

$ 436,652

Shareholders' equity $ 254,682

$ 243,098









Number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

76,040,496



76,145,758

Fully-diluted

82,005,746



82,446,008









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

76,107,761



76,200,248

Fully-diluted

76,702,268



76,232,462



Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on December 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8646 or Toll Free (North America) 1-888-396-8049.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until January 6, 2024. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 416-764-8692 or Toll Free 1 877-674-7070, passcode 982737#.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

