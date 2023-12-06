Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record quarterly revenue of $130.7 million, an increase of 15% or $17.5 million from the prior year quarter
  • International quarterly revenue of $56.7 million up $31.8 million or 128% from the prior year quarter
  • Earnings from operations of $32.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 13% from the prior year quarter
  • Net earnings of $22.3 million for the quarter, and increase of 11% from the prior year quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter
  • Regular quarterly dividend increased to $0.195 per share

Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, revenues were $130.7 million an increase of $17.5 million compared to revenues of $113.2 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $74.0 million a decrease of 16% compared to $88.3 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $56.7 million, an increase of $31.8 million or 128% compared to $24.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, gross margin was $78.0 million an increase of $10.5 million compared to $67.5 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.7% as compared to 59.6% in the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, net earnings were $22.3 million or increase of 11% compared to $20.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.29 as compared to $0.26 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, selling and administrative expenses were $17.5 million as compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2023, gross research and development expenses were $32.2 million as compared to $28.7 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2023 was $191.3 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalent was $55.9 million as at October 31, 2023 as compared to $12.5 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $20.3 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 as compared to $7.7 million cash generated for the quarter ended October 31, 2022. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $30.9 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2023 compared to $27.5 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company generated $4.1 million from investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $17.0 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.5 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2023, purchase order backlog was in excess of $324 million and shipments during the month of November 2023 were $48 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 6, 2023 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 15, 2023 and will be paid on or about December 21, 2023.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

 
   

   

   

   
 
Three month period ended

Six month period ended
 
October 31,

October 31,
 
  2023

  2022

  2023

  2022
 
   

   

   

   
Revenue $130,749
 $113,248
 $256,568
 $214,786
Cost of goods sold
52,730

45,771

106,513

88,785
Gross margin
78,019

67,477

150,055

126,001
 
   

   

   

   
Expenses
   

   

   

   
   Selling, administrative and general
18,792

15,905

36,523

30,081
   Research and development
33,202

29,361

66,543

58,625
   Investment tax credits
(3,212)
(3,173)
(6,607)
(6,362)
   Foreign exchange gain
(2,913)
(3,008)
(861)
(4,039)
 
45,869

39,085

95,598

78,305
Earnings before undernoted
32,150

28,392

54,457

47,696
 
   

   

   

   
Finance income (costs) 
72

(292)
(48)
(457)
Net loss on investments through profit and loss
(2,492)
(1,064)
(2,704)
(1,412)
Other income (expenses)
216

(288)
122

(160)
Earnings before income taxes
29,946

26,748

51,827

45,667
 
   

   

   

   
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
   

   

   

   
   Current
6,675

6,530

14,436

13,169
   Deferred
1,020

241

(752)
(1,409)
 
7,695

6,771

13,684

11,760
 
   

   

   

   
Net earnings for the period $22,251
 $19,977
 $38,143
 $33,907
 
   

   

   

   
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
158

160

457

249
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
22,093

19,817

37,686

33,658
Net earnings for the period $22,251
 $19,977
 $38,143
 $33,907
 
   

   

   

   
Earnings per share (note 18)
   

   

   

   
Basic $0.29
 $0.26
 $0.49
 $0.44
Diluted $0.29
 $0.26
 $0.49
 $0.44

 

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data  
As at  

As at  
   
October 31, 2023  

April 30, 2023  
Cash and cash equivalents   $55,865
 $12,468
Inventory   $204,318
 $202,479
Working capital   $191,262
 $171,428
Total assets   $449,163
 $436,652
Shareholders' equity   $254,682
 $243,098
   
 

 
Number of common shares outstanding:  
 

 
   Basic  
76,040,496

76,145,758
   Fully-diluted  
82,005,746

82,446,008
   
   

   
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:  
 

 
   Basic  
76,107,761

76,200,248
   Fully-diluted  
76,702,268

76,232,462

 

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

