Evertz Technologies : Shows End-To-End Solutions For Managing SDI and IP Signals

Evertz Shows End-To-End Solutions For Managing SDI and IP Signals

The company's Software Defined Video Networking products give broadcasters all the tools they need for a seamless, no

compromise transition to a fully IP infrastructure.

Burlington, Canada. August 24th 2022: At IBC 2022, Evertz will be showing IP-basedend-to-end solutions around its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) portfolio, which has been installed in over 500 broadcast facilities worldwide.

For large IP deployments, Evertz will be highlighting its award-winningMAGNUM-OS orchestration, control and analytics system that is designed to simplify workflows, reduce operational costs and increase efficiency. Ideally suited to Outside Broadcast (OB) trucks, remote and large-scale broadcast facilities and facilities with multiple locations, this powerful system's bandwidth management ensures that large volumes of SMPTE ST 2110 signals, including critical PTP signals, can be moved and managed to and from devices spread across facilities, or multiple facilities, using 25/50/100/400 GbE network connection, without compromise.

With the industry migrating towards an IP-centric facility, the Evertz SDVN portfolio allows content providers to seamlessly transition from SDI to IP by offering a flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure for SD, HD, 3G, and Ultra HD (4K and 8K) video. As the power behind Evertz SDVN, MAGNUM-OS centralizes control and provides a robust system to meet even the most demanding user needs. By unifying the control of IP switch fabrics, routers, management of multi-viewers and the configuration of processing resources with core functionality such as tally, scheduling and user surface configuration, MAGNUM-OS presents users with services to connect instead of individual devices. This approach simplifies the building of workflows and control points.

"MAGNUM-OS makes discovery and management of Evertz or third-party devices seamless, giving full control over complex workflows and providing comprehensive real-time analysis of all devices and signal flows within an IP network," says Fernando Solanes, Director of Solutions Engineering for Evertz. "The system, which fully supports NMOS specifications, is scalable and flexible enough to support thousands of edge devices/links, and hundreds of thousands of video, audio, and data flows. It is also very easy to operate using our VUE control interface that can be accessed via a desk top panel or a web-based interface accessible from anywhere."

The monitoring and analytics are equally as important as managing and controlling devices in today's facility, and with this in mind Evertz offers MAGNUM-NMS and MAGNUM-ANALYTICS modules. These allow MAGNUM-OS to provide comprehensive integration with Evertz monitoring and data analytics technologies, giving users full visibility to all aspects of their system. Operators and support engineers use real-time dashboards to have an overall view of what is happening in the facility or cloud. MAGNUM-OS consolidates data from multiple devices to show real time flows of video and audio within the facility or across facilities.