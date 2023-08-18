CONTACT Evertz Microsystems Ltd. 1-877-995-3700 evertz.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Evertz Unveils Exciting New Tools For Live Production Workflows

At IBC 2023, the company will show Vista BRAVO, a Studer Vista mixing console for BRAVO Studio that delivers all the flexibility content creators need to enhance live entertainment, gaming and sport productions.

Burlington, Canada. August 17th2023: High quality audio is vital when creating engaging live content for any platform because if the sound is poor, audiences quickly move on.

At IBC 2023 (1.B79) Evertz will be making this point loud and clear by highlighting Studer Audio, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Since acquiring Studer in 2021, Evertz has integrated the brand's Vista digital mixing consoles into its own Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) platform. These acclaimed consoles now support SMPTE ST 2110, making them an important addition to Evertz' live production workflows, which are leading the industry's transition to IP.

Evertz has also brought all the power of Studer Vista to its DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studiovirtual production control suite, which allows users to quickly and easily produce high quality live content at a lower cost. The introduction of Vista BRAVO adds an exciting new dimension to the platform by providing virtual access to a full mixing console featuring all the enhanced audio capabilities for which Studer is so famous. With Vista BRAVO, users all the flexibility they need to enhance live music, entertainment, gaming and sports productions, whether working on-premises or through the cloud.

Another innovation to the Studer Vista range is the expanded Vista control using the Evertz VUE Intelligent User Interface. Now offering over 2000 bidirectional controls, the combination of Vista and VUE has created the ideal tool for multiple small production suites and remote productions.

"The amalgamation of VUE and Vista is remarkable," says Paul Shorter, Product Manager for Studer-Evertz Audio Solutions, "Its ease of use has been a paramount focus for the VUE interface, whilst retaining the power and flexibility of the Vista's controls. The team have been very successful in achieving this. From the simple operation of the EQ and Dynamics screens to the comprehensive bussing structures, and now with the addition of tactile faders, VUE and Vista together make for a phenomenal pairing."

Shorter adds that introducing Vista BRAVO, together with VUE, pulls Studer's superior audio capabilities into the BRAVO Production suite eco system with MAGNUM-OS at its heart.

"For IBC 2023, we are continuing to leverage the technologies and expertise of Evertz and Studer to bring to market innovative solutions to elevate our customers workflows and