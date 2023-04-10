Evertz Technologies : and Lumen Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking, Ultra High-Definition Signal for Football Broadcasts

Evertz and Lumen Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking, Ultra High-

Definition Signal for Football Broadcasts

Successful proof of concept enables Lumen to provide industry-leading solutions for sports

broadcasters.

Burlington, Canada. April 10th 2023: Evertz (TSE:ET), the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Lumen Technologies(NYSE: LUMN) to conduct a proof of concept that demonstrated contribution quality transport of a single-link UHD signal with ultra low-latency over a dedicated IP network during a high-profile sporting event.

The IP flow output from the JPEG XS encoder was compliant with the Video Services Forum (VSF) TR-07 recommendation for carriage of JPEG-XS video in MPEG-2 transport streams over IP. The SCORPION platform had already been in operation, providing contribution transport services for Lumen broadcast customers using 3G-SDI format video signals, and it was able to auto-sense and process the single-link UHD signal without any additional configuration.

"We are extremely happy with the results of the proof of concept with Evertz and the capabilities of the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform solution. The high-quality,low-latency performance provided by the SCORPION Platform was exceptional, and it has enabled us to offer best-of-breed and industry-leading solutions to our sports broadcasting customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Evertz, and we are excited about the possibilities this technology creates for the future of sports broadcasting," said David Robison, principal architect at Lumen.

The technical details of this proof of concept were impressive for all involved. The single-link video input signal on the 12G-SDI interface featured full 2160p59.94 resolution. The JPEG XS compressed transport stream rate was around 1.8Gb/s, or about 8:1 compression ratio. The MIO-BLADE with the JPEG XS codec app utilized auto-sensing of the UHD signal with no required license or code change, providing an extremely flexible media network edge solution for Lumen.

Lumen is a global provider of networking, Content Delivery Networks, edge cloud, security, and collaboration services. Through Lumen Vyvx® Broadcast Solutions, the company provides live events and on-demand video with end-to-end digital transmission. Lumen invested in the SCORPION platform to upgrade its Vyvx offering by enhancing its ability to support customers with multiple UHD and 1080p HDR video signals.

Evertz' SCORPION is a flexible and versatile platform that can adapt to the evolving needs of Lumen's customers. It is a modular-based platform that combines format-agnostic