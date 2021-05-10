Evertz Technologies : Connected Virtual Event Returns with Slate of New Cloud and Remote Production Solutions

Burlington, Canada - May 10, 2021 - Evertz, the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, announces the return of its highly successful Evertz Connected virtual technology conference from May 17th to 28th. Registration is now open at connected.evertz.com.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Editionis an opportunity for customers and partners to engage Evertz experts on the

new solutions that addresses some of the challenges of the past year. Customarily, this season's event will feature detailed product videos, presentations, demonstrations, educational tools and live webinars.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Edition will focus significantly on the new tools and technology Evertz has designed to assist customers with remote production workflows and realizing live production using cloud-based resources. Attendees will discover how to improve their distributed productions, account for remote or work-from-home (WFH) operators, and how to manage contribution source types across various types of networks (managed or unmanaged).

Additionally, visitors will learn how private and public cloud environments have driven the rise of hybrid facilities with on-premise and off-premise resources. Visitors will discover what needs to be considered to take advantage of opportunities for live production in the cloud, including low latency and reliable connectivity to the cloud, on-ramp processing to handle the variety of transport and signal formats, deployment of production tools into the cloud, billing models, benefits and opportunities of cloud-based production, and how orchestrate and monitor it all.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Edition attendees will learn more about Evertz' Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Fan Engagement solutions. There is a growing demand from streaming services, broadcasters and media providers for unique individual experiences to keep the audience engaged for longer periods of time. Attendees will receive exclusive details on how Evertz is integrating Ease Live's data driven interactive graphics into its live and cloud production tools since acquiring the company late last year. Visitors will also learn how ShotTracker's revolutionary sports technology and real time analytics are being incorporated into Evertz' BRAVO Studio to drive storytelling and fuel Ease Live's live interactive graphic overlays.

Additional Topics of Interest

Integration of Studer Audio technology into Evertz' award-winning live production tools

Workflow solutions to drive content monetization a variety of platforms

Using JPEG XS to build next generation workflows and IP facilities

Tools to orchestrate, monitor, and analyze complex networks

Latest transport protocols (SRT, RIST and Zixi) for streaming high-quality, low latency video

high-quality, low latency video Flexible solutions for SDI, IP and cloud-based multiviewing

cloud-based multiviewing Economical and versatile RF solutions for 5G/C-band transition