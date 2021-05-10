Log in
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
Evertz Technologies : Connected Virtual Event Returns with Slate of New Cloud and Remote Production Solutions

05/10/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
CONTACT

Evertz Technologies Limited 1-877-995-3700 evertz.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Evertz Connected Virtual Event Returns with Slate of

New Cloud and Remote Production Solutions

Burlington, Canada - May 10, 2021 - Evertz, the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, announces the return of its highly successful Evertz Connected virtual technology conference from May 17th to 28th. Registration is now open at connected.evertz.com.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Editionis an opportunity for customers and partners to engage Evertz experts on the

new solutions that addresses some of the challenges of the past year. Customarily, this season's event will feature detailed product videos, presentations, demonstrations, educational tools and live webinars.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Edition will focus significantly on the new tools and technology Evertz has designed to assist customers with remote production workflows and realizing live production using cloud-based resources. Attendees will discover how to improve their distributed productions, account for remote or work-from-home (WFH) operators, and how to manage contribution source types across various types of networks (managed or unmanaged).

Additionally, visitors will learn how private and public cloud environments have driven the rise of hybrid facilities with on-premise and off-premise resources. Visitors will discover what needs to be considered to take advantage of opportunities for live production in the cloud, including low latency and reliable connectivity to the cloud, on-ramp processing to handle the variety of transport and signal formats, deployment of production tools into the cloud, billing models, benefits and opportunities of cloud-based production, and how orchestrate and monitor it all.

Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Edition attendees will learn more about Evertz' Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Fan Engagement solutions. There is a growing demand from streaming services, broadcasters and media providers for unique individual experiences to keep the audience engaged for longer periods of time. Attendees will receive exclusive details on how Evertz is integrating Ease Live's data driven interactive graphics into its live and cloud production tools since acquiring the company late last year. Visitors will also learn how ShotTracker's revolutionary sports technology and real time analytics are being incorporated into Evertz' BRAVO Studio to drive storytelling and fuel Ease Live's live interactive graphic overlays.

Additional Topics of Interest

  • Integration of Studer Audio technology into Evertz' award-winning live production tools
  • Workflow solutions to drive content monetization a variety of platforms
  • Using JPEG XS to build next generation workflows and IP facilities
  • Tools to orchestrate, monitor, and analyze complex networks
  • Latest transport protocols (SRT, RIST and Zixi) for streaming high-quality, low latency video
  • Flexible solutions for SDI, IP and cloud-based multiviewing
  • Economical and versatile RF solutions for 5G/C-band transition

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

Please register at connected.evertz.comto receive all the details and announcements related to Evertz Connected 2021: Spring Edition that will be released in the coming days, including new product launches, live webinar schedules, and much more.

Also, be sure to subscribe and follow Evertz on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook,and YouTube.

Evertz Media Relations:

Mo Goyal

Sr. Director - International Business Development

1-877-995-3700 Ext. 2562

mo@evertz.com

Evertz Sales:

1-877-995-3700sales@evertz.com

-Ends-

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end cloud solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, ultrahigh definition (UHD) and next generation high bandwidth low-latency IP network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, remote production, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the "Cloud". For additional information, visit evertz.com.

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED • 5292 John Lucas Dr. • Burlington, Ontario, Canada • L7L 5Z9 • evertz.com

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 17:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
