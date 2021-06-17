Evertz Technologies : Q4 2021 Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements of EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED As at April 30, 2021 and April 30, 2020 Evertz Technologies Limited Year ended April 30, 2021

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Index to Financial Statements Consolidated financial statements Years ended April 30, 2021 and 2020 Consolidated Statements of Financial Position .............................................................................. 7 Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.............................................................................. 8 Consolidated Statements of Earnings ............................................................................................ 9 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings .................................................................. 10 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ........................................................................................ 11 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ........................................................................... 12-35 Evertz Technologies Limited - 2- Year ended April 30, 2021

Tel: 289 881 1111 BDO Canada LLP Fax: 905 845 8615 360 Oakville Place Drive, Suite 500 www.bdo.ca Oakville ON L6H 6K8 Canada Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Evertz Technologies Limited Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Evertz Technologies Limited ("Evertz" or the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2021 and 2020, and the consolidated statements of earnings, comprehensive earnings, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. Revenue Recognition Description of the Key Audit Matter The Company generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software solutions, services and warranties, as well as a combination of these revenue streams, over long-term contacts with certain customers. Contracts where revenue is recognized over time involve significant estimates and judgments including: Determination of the number of performance obligations;

Estimation of the project costs to complete for long term contracts; and

Determination of whether revenue from the contracts should be recognized at a point in time or over time. As a result of the number different streams and complexities that arise, revenue recognition was determined to be a key audit matter requiring special audit consideration. Please refer to notes 2 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements for details on the Company's Use of Estimates and Judgments and accounting policies related to revenue recognition. Evertz Technologies Limited - 3- Year ended April 30, 2021

How the Key Audit Matter Was Addressed in the Audit Our audit procedures included a review of the terms of a sample of contracts and transactions in effect during the year, including any modifications or amendments, for recognition and measurement in a manner consistent with the Company's accounting policies, including management's assessment of the number of performance obligations and the period of recognition. We obtained an understanding of any changes in revenue streams that would have occurred since April 30, 2020. For estimation of project costs to complete for long term contracts, we evaluated the reasonableness of the significant assumptions used by management in estimating the total costs to completion, performed a retrospective review on previous estimated costs on completed contracts and performed procedures to compare the original estimated costs to actual costs incurred to date. Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information which is filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions comprises: The information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021; and

The information included in the 2021 Annual Report. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended April 30, 2021 prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of the auditor's report. If, based on the work we will perform on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Evertz Technologies Limited - 4- Year ended April 30, 2021

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. Evertz Technologies Limited - 5- Year ended April 30, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.