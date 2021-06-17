Evertz Technologies : Q4 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis 06/17/2021 | 05:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the Year ended April 30, 2021 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis is a review of results of the operations and the liquidity and capital resources of the Company. It should be read in conjunction with the selected consolidated financial information and other data and the Company's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes contained on SEDAR. The consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are presented in Canadian dollars. The fiscal year of the Company ends on April 30 of each year. Certain information contained herein is forward-looking and based upon assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from those expected. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward-looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The report is based on information available to management on June 17, 2021. OVERVIEW Evertz is a leading solutions provider to the television broadcast, telecommunications and new-media industries. Founded in 1966, Evertz is a leading supplier of software, equipment and technology solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers. Evertz designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital and high definition television ("HDTV/Ultra HD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud". The Company made early research and development investments to establish itself as the leading supplier to the broadcast industry addressing the ongoing technical transition to IP and IT based production, workflow and distribution systems helping to create more efficient and agile workflows enabling the proliferation of high quality video emerging Ultra HD, High Dynamic range initiatives. The Company has maintained its track record of rapid innovation; is a leader in the expanding Internet Protocol Television ("IPTV") market and a leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology. The Company is committed to maintaining its leadership position, and as such, a significant portion of the Company's staff is focused on research and development to ensure that the Company's products are at the forefront of the industry. This commitment contributes to the Company being consistently recognized as a leading broadcast and video networking industry innovator by its customers. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Outlined below are those policies considered particularly significant: Basis of Measurement These financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial assets and liabilities which are stated at fair value. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for assets. Functional and Presentation Currency These financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's group functional currency. Each subsidiary of the Company determines its own functional currency based on the primary economic environment in which the subsidiary operates. All financial information presented in Canadian dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousand, except per share amounts. Basis of Consolidation These financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). Control is achieved where the Company has power over an entity, has exposure or rights to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to use its power over the entity to affect the amount of the investor's returns. The results of subsidiaries acquired or disposed of are included in the consolidated statements of earnings and comprehensive earnings from the effective date of acquisition of control and up to the effective date of disposal of control, as appropriate. Total comprehensive earnings of subsidiaries is attributed to the owners of the Company and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-Company transactions, balances, income and expenses are eliminated in full on consolidation. Business Combinations Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. The cost of the acquisition is measured at the aggregate of the fair values, at the date of acquisition, of assets transferred, liabilities incurred or assumed, and equity instruments issued by the Company. The acquiree's identifiable assets and liabilities assumed are recognized at their fair value at the acquisition date. Acquisition-related costs are recognized in earnings as incurred. Any contingent consideration is measured at fair value on date of the acquisition and is included as part of the consideration transferred. The fair value of the contingent consideration liability is re-measured at each reporting date with corresponding gain/loss recognized in earnings. The excess of the consideration over the fair value of the net identifiable assets and liabilities acquired is recorded as goodwill. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -2- Year ended April 30, 2021 On an acquisition by acquisition basis, any non-controlling interest is measured either at the fair value of the non-controlling interest or at the fair value of the proportionate share of the net identifiable assets acquired. Where the non-controlling interest holds a put option that can be settled by a fixed amount of cash, in connection with their remaining shares, the fair value of the put option is recognized as a financial redemption liability. In such a case, the non-controlling interest is deemed to have been acquired at the acquisition date and a financial redemption liability is recorded instead of a non-controlling interest. Options that are not exercisable for at least one year are presented as non-current liabilities. Subsequent measurement of the redemption liability is recorded using the effective interest rate method and recognized in the statement of earnings while no earnings are attributed to the non-controlling interest. Goodwill arising on an acquisition of a business is carried at cost as established at the date of acquisition of the business less accumulated impairment losses, if any. Revenue Recognition Revenue is measured using a five-step recognition model which includes; 1) identifying the contract(s) with the customer; 2) identifying the separate performance obligations in the contract; 3) determining the transaction price; 4) allocating the transaction price to separate performance obligations; and 5) recognizing revenue when (or as) each performance obligation is satisfied. Step 1: Identifying the contract Before recognizing revenue, the Company reviews customer contracts to ensure each party's rights and payment terms are identified, there is commercial substance, and that it is probable that the Company will collect the consideration in exchange for the goods or services as stated in the contract. Step 2: Identifying performance obligations The Company regularly sells hardware and software solutions including related services, training and commissioning on a stand-alone basis. A customer contract typically lists items separately with distinct item descriptions, quantities, and prices. If a contract contains a bundle of items priced together at a single price, the Company analyzes the contract to identify distinct performance obligations within the bundle. Step 3: Determining the transaction price Transaction prices are typically the prices stated on the purchase orders or contracts, net of discounts. The Company reviews customer contracts for any variable considerations, existence of significant financing components and payables to customers, and adjusts transaction prices accordingly. Step 4: Allocating the transaction price to performance obligations If a customer contract includes multiple performance obligations, the transaction price is allocated to each performance obligation based on its relative stand-alone selling price. If a stand-alone selling price is not directly observable, the Company estimates the stand-alone selling price of individual elements, based on prices at which the deliverable is regularly sold on a stand-alone basis after considering specific discounts where appropriate. Step 5: Recognizing revenue upon satisfaction of performance obligations The timing of revenue recognition is based on when a customer obtains control of the asset. Control of an asset refers to the ability to direct the use of, and obtain substantially all of the remaining benefits from, the asset. Control includes the ability to prevent other entities from directing the use of, and obtaining the benefits from, an asset. The Company reviews customer contracts and the nature of the performance obligations to determine if a performance obligation is satisfied over time or at a point in time, and recognizes revenue accordingly. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -3- Year ended April 30, 2021 Revenue from sales of hardware are recognized upon shipment, provided that the significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred to the customer, the Company retains neither continuing managerial involvement to the degree usually associated with ownership nor effective control over the goods sold, revenue can be reliably measured and its probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company. Revenue from software solutions are recognized either over a period of time or at a point in time depending on the contractual terms of the contract identified and the specific performance obligations identified therein. For performance obligations satisfied over time, the Company measures the progress using either an input or output method, depending on which yields the most reliable estimate. Revenue from services is recognized as services are performed and warranty revenue is recognized ratably over the warranty period. Certain of the Company's contracts are long-term in nature. When the outcome of the contract can be assessed reliably, the Company recognizes revenue on long-term contracts over time, based on costs incurred relative to the estimated total contract costs. When the outcome of the contract cannot be assessed reliably contract costs incurred are immediately expensed and revenue is recognized only to the extent that costs are considered likely to be recovered. Revenue recognized in excess of billings are recorded as contract assets. Contract assets are recognized when revenue is recognized in excess of billings or when the Company has a right to consideration and that right is conditional to something other than the passage of time. Contract assets are subsequently transferred to accounts receivable when the right to payment becomes unconditional. Finance Income Interest revenue is recognized when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably. Interest revenue is accrued on a time basis, by reference to the principal outstanding and at the effective interest rate applicable, which is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts through the expected life of the financial asset to that asset's net carrying amount on initial recognition. Cash and Cash Equivalents Cash and cash equivalents include cash on hand and in the bank, net of outstanding bank overdrafts. Inventories Inventories consist of raw materials and supplies, work in progress and finished goods. Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realizable value. Cost is determined on a weighted average basis and includes raw materials, the cost of direct labour applied to the product and the overhead expense. Net realizable value represents the estimated selling price for inventories less all estimated costs of completion and costs necessary to make the sale. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -4- Year ended April 30, 2021 Property, Plant and Equipment Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any recognized impairment loss. Where the costs of certain components of an item of property, plant and equipment are significant in relation to the total cost of the item, they are accounted for and depreciated separately. Depreciation expense is calculated based on depreciable amounts which is the cost of an asset less residual value and is recognized in earnings on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of the related asset. Borrowing costs are capitalized to the cost of qualifying assets that take a substantial period of time to be ready for their intended use. The estimated useful lives are as follows: Asset Basis Rate Office furniture and equipment Straight-line 10 years Research and development equipment Straight-line 5 years Machinery and equipment Straight-line 5 - 15 years Leaseholds Straight-line 5 years Building Straight-line 10 - 40 years Airplanes Straight-line 10 - 20 years The gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an asset is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognized in earnings. The Company reviews the residual value, estimated useful life and the depreciation method at least annually. Impairment of Non-Financial Assets Goodwill is tested for impairment annually, or whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may be more than its recoverable amount. At each reporting period, the Company reviews the carrying amounts of its other non-financial assets to determine whether there is any indication that those assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, the recoverable amount of the asset is estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss (if any). Where the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent from other assets, the Company estimates the recoverable amount of the cash-generating unit ("CGU") to which the asset belongs. Goodwill is allocated to a group of CGU's based on the level at which it is monitored for internal reporting purposes. Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset for which the estimates of future cash flows have not been adjusted. If the recoverable amount of an asset or CGU is estimated to be less than its carrying amount, the carrying amount of the asset or CGU is reduced to its recoverable amount. An impairment loss relating to a CGU to which goodwill has been allocated, is allocated to the carrying amount of the goodwill first. An impairment loss is recognized immediately in earnings. An impairment loss in respect of goodwill is not reversed. Where an impairment loss subsequently reverses for other non-financial assets, the carrying amount of the asset or CGU is increased to the revised estimate of its recoverable amount, but so that the increased carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined had no impairment loss been recognized for the asset or CGU in prior years. A reversal of an impairment loss is recognized immediately in earnings. Evertz Technologies Limited - MD&A -5- Year ended April 30, 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

