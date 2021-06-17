Evertz Technologies : reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, 2021
06/17/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Evertz Technologies reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, 2021.
Burlington, June 17, 2021, Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2021.
Fiscal 2021 Highlights
Revenue of $342.9 million
Earnings from operations before foreign exchange ("FX") of $72.8 million
Net earnings of $42.0 million for the year
Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the year
Completed investment in DDSports, Inc. (Shottracker)
Completed acquisition of EaseLive AS, a direct to consumer interactive graphics company
Completed strategic asset acquisition of iconic Studer audio brand, technology and related assets from Harman International
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
Quarterly revenue of $93.3 million
Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $19.2 million
Net earnings of $9.8 million for the quarter
Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter
Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)
Q4'21
Q4'20
YE'21
YE'20
Revenue
$
93,293
$
92,167
$
342,888
$
436,592
Gross margin
55,558
52,053
199,424
248,376
Earnings from operations
14,055
21,400
57,986
92,558
Earnings from operations before FX
19,166
15,279
72,847
89,074
Net earnings
9,810
16,038
41,960
69,172
Fully-diluted earnings per share
$
0.13
$
0.21
$
0.55
$
0.90
Fully-diluted shares
76,646,831
76,415,396
76,403,894
76,642,787
Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands of dollars)
YE ' 21
YE '20
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 108,771
$ 75,025
Working capital
214,515
223,720
Total assets
451,793
443,673
Shareholders' equity
292,734
295,012
Revenue
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, revenues were $93.3 million compared to revenues of $92.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million, an increase of $4.9 million, compared to $58.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year.
For the year ended, April 30, 2021, sales were $342.9 million, compared to sales of $436.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $222.7 million compared to $289.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $120.2 million compared to $147.6 million in the prior year.
Gross Margin
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $55.6 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 56.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $199.4 million as compared to $248.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.2% as compared to 56.9% for the prior year.
Earnings
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $9.8 million as compared to $16.0 million in the corresponding period last year.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $42.0 million as compared to $69.2 million in the corresponding period last year.
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.55 as compared to $0.90 in the same period in 2020.
Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $13.0 million as compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $49.4 million as compared to $67.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $22.5 million as compared to $21.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $80.2 million as compared to $90.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2021 was $214.5 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020.
Cash was $108.8 million as at April 30, 2021 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020.
Cash generated from operations was $33.6 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 as compared to $47.1 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $12.4 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared to $21.6 million for the same period last year.
Cash provided by operations was $101.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $109.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $59.0 million from operations for fiscal 2021 as compared to $87.7 million for fiscal 2020.
For the quarter, the Company used $4.1 million for investing activities.
For the year, the Company used $18.6 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of capital equipment of $9.6 million and investment in DDSports Inc. (Shottracker) for $7.8 million.
For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.
For the year ended April 30, 2021, the Company used cash in financing activities of $49.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $41.6 million.
Shipments and Backlog
At the end of May 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $138 million and shipments during the month of May 2021 were $27 million.
Dividend Declared
Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 17, 2021 of $0.18 per share.
The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021 and will be paid on or about July 2, 2021.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)
Three month period ended
Twelve month period ended
April 30,
April 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
93,293
$
92,167
$
342,888
$
436,592
Cost of goods sold
37,735
40,114
143,464
188,216
Gross margin
55,558
52,053
199,424
248,376
Expenses
Selling and administrative
12,987
15,400
49,413
67,597
General
1,287
824
3,896
3,509
Research and development
22,516
21,202
80,187
90,827
Investment tax credits
(2,942)
(1,558)
(13,042)
(7,595)
Share based compensation
2,545
906
6,123
4,964
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
5,110
(6,121)
14,861
(3,484)
41,503
30,653
141,438
155,818
Earnings before undernoted
14,055
21,400
57,986
92,558
Finance income
66
181
687
1,077
Finance costs
(516)
(470)
(1,709)
(1,845)
Share of net loss of Investment in Associate
(531)
-
(531)
-
Other income and expenses
(157)
(134)
(588)
169
Earnings before income taxes
12,917
20,977
55,845
91,959
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
Current
6,459
4,232
17,369
22,304
Deferred
(3,352)
707
(3,484)
483
3,107
4,939
13,885
22,787
Net earnings for the period
$
9,810
$
16,038
$
41,960
$
69,172
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
(144)
138
202
565
Net earnings attributable to shareholders
9,954
15,900
41,758
68,607
Net earnings for the period
$
9,810
$
16,038
$
41,960
$
69,172
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.21
$
0.55
$
0.90
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.21
$
0.55
$
0.90
