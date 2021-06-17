Evertz Technologies : reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, 2021

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the year

Burlington, June 17, 2021, Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2021.

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands of dollars)

YE ' 21 YE '20 Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,771 $ 75,025 Working capital 214,515 223,720 Total assets 451,793 443,673 Shareholders' equity 292,734 295,012

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, revenues were $93.3 million compared to revenues of $92.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million, an increase of $4.9 million, compared to $58.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2021, sales were $342.9 million, compared to sales of $436.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $222.7 million compared to $289.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $120.2 million compared to $147.6 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $55.6 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 56.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $199.4 million as compared to $248.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.2% as compared to 56.9% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $9.8 million as compared to $16.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $42.0 million as compared to $69.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.55 as compared to $0.90 in the same period in 2020.