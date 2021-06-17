Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Evertz Technologies Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ET   CA30041N1078

EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

(ET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Evertz Technologies : reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, 2021

06/17/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Attention Business/Financial Editors:

Evertz Technologies reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, 2021.

Burlington, June 17, 2021, Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of $342.9 million
  • Earnings from operations before foreign exchange ("FX") of $72.8 million
  • Net earnings of $42.0 million for the year
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the year
  • Completed investment in DDSports, Inc. (Shottracker)
  • Completed acquisition of EaseLive AS, a direct to consumer interactive graphics company
  • Completed strategic asset acquisition of iconic Studer audio brand, technology and related assets from Harman International

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Quarterly revenue of $93.3 million
  • Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $19.2 million
  • Net earnings of $9.8 million for the quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q4'21

Q4'20

YE'21

YE'20

Revenue

$

93,293

$

92,167

$

342,888

$

436,592

Gross margin

55,558

52,053

199,424

248,376

Earnings from operations

14,055

21,400

57,986

92,558

Earnings from operations before FX

19,166

15,279

72,847

89,074

Net earnings

9,810

16,038

41,960

69,172

Fully-diluted earnings per share

$

0.13

$

0.21

$

0.55

$

0.90

Fully-diluted shares

76,646,831

76,415,396

76,403,894

76,642,787

Evertz Technologies Limited - Press Release

Year Ended April 30, 2021

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands of dollars)

YE ' 21

YE '20

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 108,771

$ 75,025

Working capital

214,515

223,720

Total assets

451,793

443,673

Shareholders' equity

292,734

295,012

Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, revenues were $93.3 million compared to revenues of $92.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million, an increase of $4.9 million, compared to $58.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended, April 30, 2021, sales were $342.9 million, compared to sales of $436.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $222.7 million compared to $289.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $120.2 million compared to $147.6 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $55.6 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 56.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $199.4 million as compared to $248.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.2% as compared to 56.9% for the prior year.

Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $9.8 million as compared to $16.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $42.0 million as compared to $69.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.55 as compared to $0.90 in the same period in 2020.

- 2 -

Evertz Technologies Limited - Press Release

Year Ended April 30, 2021

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $13.0 million as compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $49.4 million as compared to $67.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $22.5 million as compared to $21.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $80.2 million as compared to $90.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at April 30, 2021 was $214.5 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash was $108.8 million as at April 30, 2021 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash generated from operations was $33.6 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 as compared to $47.1 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $12.4 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared to $21.6 million for the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations was $101.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $109.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $59.0 million from operations for fiscal 2021 as compared to $87.7 million for fiscal 2020.

For the quarter, the Company used $4.1 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $18.6 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of capital equipment of $9.6 million and investment in DDSports Inc. (Shottracker) for $7.8 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, the Company used cash in financing activities of $49.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $41.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $138 million and shipments during the month of May 2021 were $27 million.

- 3 -

Evertz Technologies Limited - Press Release

Year Ended April 30, 2021

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 17, 2021 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021 and will be paid on or about July 2, 2021.

- 4 -

Evertz Technologies Limited - Press Release

Year Ended April 30, 2021

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended

Twelve month period ended

April 30,

April 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

93,293

$

92,167

$

342,888

$

436,592

Cost of goods sold

37,735

40,114

143,464

188,216

Gross margin

55,558

52,053

199,424

248,376

Expenses

Selling and administrative

12,987

15,400

49,413

67,597

General

1,287

824

3,896

3,509

Research and development

22,516

21,202

80,187

90,827

Investment tax credits

(2,942)

(1,558)

(13,042)

(7,595)

Share based compensation

2,545

906

6,123

4,964

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

5,110

(6,121)

14,861

(3,484)

41,503

30,653

141,438

155,818

Earnings before undernoted

14,055

21,400

57,986

92,558

Finance income

66

181

687

1,077

Finance costs

(516)

(470)

(1,709)

(1,845)

Share of net loss of Investment in Associate

(531)

-

(531)

-

Other income and expenses

(157)

(134)

(588)

169

Earnings before income taxes

12,917

20,977

55,845

91,959

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

Current

6,459

4,232

17,369

22,304

Deferred

(3,352)

707

(3,484)

483

3,107

4,939

13,885

22,787

Net earnings for the period

$

9,810

$

16,038

$

41,960

$

69,172

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

(144)

138

202

565

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

9,954

15,900

41,758

68,607

Net earnings for the period

$

9,810

$

16,038

$

41,960

$

69,172

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.13

$

0.21

$

0.55

$

0.90

Diluted

$

0.13

$

0.21

$

0.55

$

0.90

- 5 -

Evertz Technologies Limited - Press Release

Year Ended April 30, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Evertz Technologies Limited published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
05:51pEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : reports Fiscal 2021 results for the Year ended April 30, ..
PU
05:51pEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : Q4 2021 Financial Statements
PU
05:51pEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : Q4 2021 Management's Discussion and Analysis
PU
04:13pEVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Profit Down 39% on One-Time Charges
MT
06:12aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING  : Markets Slip and -3-
DJ
06/04Evertz Technologies Limited to Announce Fiscal 2021 Year End Results on June ..
NE
05/10EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES  : Connected Virtual Event Returns with Slate of New Cloud a..
PU
04/23SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Regain Form As WTI Crude Settles Near Friday Sessi..
MT
04/23ENERGY TRANSFER LP  : US Court of Appeals Denies Energy Transfer's Bid to Overtu..
MT
03/18EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 348 M 281 M 281 M
Net income 2021 46,2 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 156 M 936 M 935 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 617
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Evertz Technologies Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,33 CAD
Last Close Price 15,15 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Romolo Magarelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Doug Moore Chief Financial Officer
Douglas A. DeBruin Executive Chairman & Executive VP-Administration
Rakesh Patel Director & Chief Technology Officer
Christopher M. Colclough Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED14.60%961
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-2.80%4 860
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-33.20%4 559
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-11.21%2 488
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.4.32%2 099
KMW INC.-32.71%1 901