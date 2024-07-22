Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2024) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alasdair Skeoch as Chief Operating Officer of the Company's Revenue Cycle Management ("RCM") division.

"Alasdair's appointment as Chief Operating Officer for our RCM division marks a significant step forward for the Company," said Graham Rankin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Alasdair's extensive experience and track record of success in the industry will be instrumental in driving accelerated growth of our RCM business line."

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Alasdair to serve as our Chief Operating Officer of our RCM division," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of the Company. "His leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advance our goal of becoming a global leader in the collection services sector."

About Revenue Cycle Management

Headquartered in Ayrshire and Glasgow Scotland, with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver Canada and operates under the companies, BPO Collections, Everyday People Financial Solutions (formerly Arvato), General Credit Services and Groupe Solution. The combined businesses have been operating for more than 75 years on behalf of blue-chip clients across the United Kingdom and Canada in both public and private sectors. We are founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves in an affordable way. We are changing the way revenue cycle management agencies work by enhancing our client services with affordable financial products and literacy programs while achieving optimal receivables management for our clients.

In 2008, we began the process of requiring our United Kingdom RCM customers to complete a vulnerability and affordability assessment which ensures that longer payment plans are established to fit within the customer's cash flow and other financial commitments. This resulted in long-term, solid relationships with our customers which have successfully benefited both our clients and the RCM customers. Our intentions are to establish the same operating practices in Canada in 2024. We are proud to lead the industry with our innovative and leading-edge technologies that provide effortless and seamless processes, ensuring we put our customers at the heart of our business.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Everyday People has a workforce of about 450 people, with operations first established in 2006 in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America. The company includes three main pillars of business: one pillar, Revenue Cycle Management operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and two pillars, Everyday People Financial Services and Everyday People Homes operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services and EP Homes, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost effective manner.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy, and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

