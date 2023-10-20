Everyman Media Group PLC - London-based independent cinema chain - Blue Coast Private Equity LP buys 2.5 million shares at 55 pence each, worth GBP1.4 million, in London on Friday. Everyman Non-Executive Director Michael Rosehill is also a director of Blue Coast. Blue Coast now holds 20.9 million Everyman shares, a 22.9% stake.
Current stock price: 57.06 pence, up 3.8% in London on Friday morning
12-month change: down 40%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
