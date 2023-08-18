London Stocks Seen Opening Lower

0650 GMT - The FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31.3 points lower, according to IG, having closed on Thursday at 7310.21, tracking falls in Asian stocks. News that ailing Chinese property developer Evergrande has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. adds to concerns about China's real estate sector and weighs on sentiment. "Asian markets slipped lower, with no end to the selling in sight. Poor earnings from Chinese tech firms have not helped performance," IG analysts write. In the U.K., data showed retail sales fell by 1.2% during July, more than expected, due to unseasonably wet weather. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)

COMPANIES NEWS:

Severn Trent's Takeover of Andigestion Cleared by UK Competition Regulator

The U.K. competition regulator said it has decided not to refer the expected acquisition by U.K. water utility Severn Trent of waste-management company Andigestion to a Phase 2 investigation.

Everyman Media Agrees New GBP35 Mln Line of Credit

Everyman Media Group said Friday that it has agreed a new three-year, 35 million pound ($44.6 million) line of credit with Barclays Bank and National Westminster Bank to ensure its financial structure is sound.

Global Ports 1Q Revenue Rose as Passenger Recovery Continues

Global Ports Holding posted a rise in revenue and core earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as its passenger numbers jumped and its occupancy levels returned to prepandemic levels.

Kingspan Group 1H Profit Rose on Lower Costs; Revenue Slipped Slightly

Kingspan Group said first-half pretax profit rose on lower cost-of-sales, despite a small revenue slip, and said it expects strategic momentum to persist throughout the rest of the year.

Everyman Media Had Record July Due to Barbie, Oppenheimer Releases

Everyman Media Group said that it experienced record admissions in July due to the release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer films, and expects to meet full-year market expectations.

MARKET TALK:

Ireland's Rating Cycle Remains Positive Versus UK

0634 GMT - Ireland continues to see a positive rating cycle relative to the U.K., where the rating cycle is negative, with Brexit not affecting Ireland as expected, Danske Bank Research analysts say. "The potential negative impact of Brexit on the Irish economy does not seem to have materialized as we anticipated back in 2016," they write in a note. The Irish economy seems to have weathered Brexit, Covid-19 and the energy crisis much better than expected by Danske analysts, and Ireland seems to be on a steady path toward an AA+ rating within the next nine to 12 months, they say. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

