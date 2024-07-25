Interim Report
Strong quarter for Elite Prospects
- Exceeds 25,000 subscribers
Everysport Group continues to show strong growth, with net sales in the second quarter up 14 percent to SEK 20.8 million, adjusted for divested operations. Elite Prospects grew 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million, exceeding 25,000 paying subscribers and recorded the strongest subscriber growth ever in a single month in June. The growth in the quarter is a result of our long-term strategy to focus on digital and scalable products. The positive development now allows us to increase our investments to further accelerate our expansion.
- Extract from Hannes Andersson's CEO statement
Summary Q2 2024 (compared to Q2 2023)
- The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 20.8 million (37.8), excluding divested operations, net sales increased 14 percent to SEK 20.8 million (18.2).
- Net sales for business area Elite Prospect increased by 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million (8.7). Monthly recurring subscription revenue (MRR) increased by 20 percent to SEK 2.4 million (2.0).
- Net sales for business area Everysport amounted to SEK 6.7 million (27.6), of which SEK 0.0 million (19.6) relates to divested operations.
- The Group's adjusted operating result, EBITDA, was SEK -0.8 million (2.7).
- The Group's operating result, EBITDA, was SEK -1.7 million (2.7).
- The Group's adjusted operating profit after depreciation and amortization, EBIT, was SEK -1.6 million (-3.5).
- The Group's operating result, EBIT, was SEK -2.5 million (-10.0).
- The Group's profit after financial items was SEK-0.5 million (-10.0).
- Earnings per share were SEK -0.06(-1.65).
Summary first half of 2024 (compared to first half
of 2023)
- The Group's net sales amounted to SEK 44.5 million (81.3). Excluding the divested businesses, net sales increased by 17 percent to SEK 40.1 million (34.3).
- Net sales for business area Elite Prospect increased by 34 percent to SEK 22.3 million (16.6). Annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR) increased by 20 percent to SEK 28.8 million (24.0).
- Net sales for business area Everysport amounted to SEK 17.5 million (61.7), of which SEK 4.3 million (47.0) related to divested operations.
- The Group's adjusted operating profit, EBITDA, was SEK -1.2 million (7.9).
- The Group's operating profit, EBITDA, was SEK 3.7 million (7.0).
- The Group's adjusted operating profit after depreciation and amortization, EBIT, was SEK -4.4 million (-7.4).
- The Group's operating result, EBIT, was SEK -1.1 million (-16.2).
- The Group's profit after financial items was SEK -1.3 million (-17.6).
- Earnings per share were SEK -0.20(-2.95).
Significant events after the quarter
- Carl Waldenor has been appointed as the new Chief
Commercial Officer (CCO). He assumed his new role
on May 13, 2024.
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
Jan - Jun
Jan - Jun
Net sales (ksek)
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Elite Prospects
11,285
8,724
29%
22,273
16,629
34%
Everysport
6,743
27,615
-76%
17,550
61,698
-72%
- Incl. divested operations
0
19,611
4,315
47,006
Group
2,789
1,492
87%
4,626
2,999
54%
Group's total net sales
20,817
37,831
-45%
44,449
81,326
-45%
Excl. divested operations
20,817
18,220
14%
40,134
34,320
17%
Q2 2024
Strong quarter for Elite Prospects - Exceeds 25,000 subscribers
Everysport Group continues to show strong growth, with net sales in the second quarter up 14 percent to SEK 20.8 million, adjusted for divested operations. Elite Prospects grew 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million, exceeding 25,000 paying subscribers and recorded the strongest subscriber growth ever in a single month in June. The growth in the quarter is a result of our long-term strategy to focus on digital and scalable products. The positive development now allows us to increase our investments to further accelerate our expansion.
Through our updated strategy of focusing on our core sports technology and sports media businesses, we have sharpened our focus on the areas that create the most value for our shareholders. Elite Prospects continues to grow as a percentage of the Group, representing 54 percent of net sales in the quarter. The growth of the platform to over 25,000 subscribers, an increase of 34 percent year-over-year, and a record number of new subscribers in a single month are clear signs of Elite Prospects' growing impact on international hockey. This is also evidenced by the fact that 26 out of 32 NHL clubs are now connected to the platform, following the signing of two new clubs during the quarter.
As part of our strategy, we continue to expand our Everysports Media Services business, which collects and distributes sports results and statistics primarily to other media companies. The business generates the majority of Everysport's B2B revenues and has a strong market position in Sweden with agreements with over 90 partners.
The Group's performance during the quarter
Group sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 20.8 million (37.8). Excluding the divested businesses, net sales increased by 14 percent to SEK 20.8 million (18.2). Adjusted EBITDA was SEK -0.8 million (2.7), adjusted EBIT was SEK -1.6 million (-3.5) and adjusted profit after tax was SEK -2.1 million (0.0). For further information on one-off items in the quarter, please see pages 6 and 20.
Strong growth in Elite Prospects
Elite Prospects' success in the quarter was driven by targeted marketing efforts around this year's NHL Draft, which took place during the period. Along with the World Cup, the NHL Draft is a major event for Elite Prospects. Despite difficult comparisons with the previous quarter due to the price adjustment in Q2 2022, net sales increased by 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million (8.7) due to a large number of new subscribers. Since Q2 2021, net revenues from Elite Prospect have almost tripled. Annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR) increased by 20 percent to SEK 28.8 million (24.0) as of June 30. The development is very strong and is further strengthened by the platform's low churn, which demonstrates the high customer loyalty and value of our services.
Strategic investments for long-term growth
Elite Prospect's strengthened market position creates new expansion opportunities. One of our key long-term initiatives is the development of an in-demand EP app. After extensive technical upgrades, we are now ready to launch this project. The investment decision will impact the Group's cash flow as of this report, but we expect the app to gradually improve accessibility and increase the conversion of visitors into paying subscribers. We see this initiative as an important piece of the puzzle in driving long-term growth.
International expansion and new markets
In line with our strategy to expand Media Services internationally, we won our first commercial sports data contract in the US during the quarter, a strategically important first step in our expansion into the North American market. Although the contract, which covers the coverage and reporting of all major high school sports in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, is initially limited in revenue, it opens the door to further collaborations. Our goal is to gradually expand our offerings and establish more partnerships to increase our presence and influence in the region. Domestically, we have also signed agreements with three new media in the sports data business: Melleruds Nyheter, Lysekils-Posten and Falköpings Tidning.
New Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)
During the quarter, we had the pleasure of welcoming Carl Waldenor as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Everysport Group and member of the company's management team. Carl has extensive experience as a business manager for leading Swedish and international streaming services such as Discovery+ and TV4 Play, as well as the sports media site Fotbollskanalen.
Looking ahead
We conclude another successful quarter for Everysport Group. The continued strong performance of Elite Prospect strengthens our confidence in the forecast for improved operating profit in the second half of the year and creates opportunities to increase our investments to further accelerate our expansion.
Stockholm, July 25, 2024
Hannes Andersson
President and CEO
Q2 2024
Description of operations
Everysport Group
Everysport Group is a leading Swedish company that develops digital platforms and services within sports tech and sports media. The Group's flagship product, Elite Prospects, is a globally leading hockey platform with over 25,000 paying subscribers and 1.5 million unique visitors per week. Everysport Group is headquartered in Stockholm with a local presence in the US. The Group is listed on Spotlight Stock Market with the ticker "EVERY".
5 500 000
unique visitors/month
21 MSEK
Net sales Q2 2024
30 000
subscribers
50
employees
3
Q2 2024
Description of operations
Business area
Elite Prospects
Elite Prospects is the world's leading hockey platform bringing together fans, players, agents, scouts and club directors. With the slogan "Gateway to Hockey", the vision is to act as a matchmaker for active players and a global meeting place for hockey stakeholders.
Elite Prospects has more than 25,000 paying subscribers, over 300,000 members and receives approximately 5 million unique visitors per month.
Revenue is generated primarily through the company's subscription service, EP Premium. The platform also generates revenue through advertising, data sales, partnerships and various physical events, including the Elite Prospects Cup Series.
Significant events during and after the quarter:
- New revenue record of SEK 11.3 million (8.7) in Q2 2024 following continued subscriber growth combined with increased average revenue per user.
- Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) increased by 20 percent to SEK 2.4 million (2.0).
- Elite Prospects had its best month ever in terms of new subscriptions in June 2024 and passed the milestone of 25,000 subscribers in connection with this year's NHL draft.
- At the end of the quarter, paying subscribers totaled 25,021 (18,671), a 34 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
- Elite Prospects announced plans to launch a new app, which is expected to accelerate expansion and increase subscribers. The new app is expected to be launched at the turn of 2024/2025.
- Increased interest and sales of the platform's API solution. New customers in the quarter included the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At the end of the quarter, 26 of the 32 NHL clubs were connected to the Elite Prospects platform.
- Elite Prospects received significant attention in leading North American business media. This includes articles in Forbes and the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast.
msek
15
12
9
6
3
0
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Rolling
Net Sales
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
2024
Q2'24
12 months
Q1
Quarter
Monthly Recurring Revenue
msek(MRR)
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Rolling 12 months
Quarter
- Subscribers
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Rolling 12 months
Quarter
Q2 2024
Description of operations
Business Area
Everysport
The Everysport business encompasses the Group's digital sports data products and niche sports media sites. Everysport also launches new products and services and takes projects from concept to commercialization. The business acts as a hub for innovative projects and as a platform for strategic acquisitions.
In Media Services, which generates the majority of the business area's B2B sales, the company collects and distributes sports results and statistics, mainly to other media houses. Most of the revenue comes from Swedish customers, but the business has now started to expand internationally.
The sports media portfolio includes niche sports media in Swedish and international padel, equestrian, Formula 1 and golf. The portfolio generates revenues through advertising (B2B) and subscriptions (B2C).
Significant events during the quarter:
- The first commercial sports data agreement was signed in the U.S., covering all major high school sports in the states of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. A total of 14 local newspapers are covered.
- Everysport signed agreements for sports data with three more Swedish media: Melleruds Nyheter, Lysekils-Posten and Falköpings Tidning. In total, Media Services now provides sports data to more than 90 different partners in Sweden.
- Hippson's new website with improved design and functionality was launched in connection with the Falsterbo Horse Show.
- Everysport.com has undergone significant updates, including personalization functionality.
Q2 2024
Q4 2023
The Group's financial development
Items affecting comparability
In the second quarter, items affecting comparability amounted to a total of SEK -1.6 million, consisting mainly of guarantee claims from previously completed transactions and a reversed shareholder contribution after Uppsala Padelcenter went bankrupt before the contribution was executed.
Further information on items affecting comparability for the quarter and the period can be found on pages 19-20.
Net income
Group sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK
20.8 million (37.8), driven by Elite Prospects. Compared to previous years, the Group's sales have decreased due to the divested operations in padel, sports media and betting tips and trotting.
In the second quarter, net sales in Elite Prospects increased by 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million as a result of an increase in the number of subscribers combined with an increase in average revenue per user.
In the second quarter, net sales in the Everysport business area decreased to SEK 6.7 million (27.6) as a result of the divestments mentioned above.
Own work capitalized during the second quarter amounted to SEK 1.7 million (0.4).
Net sales by segment
During the second quarter, net sales in B2B amounted to SEK 13.0 million (18.9) and in B2C to SEK 7.8 million (18.9).
Operating costs
In the second quarter, operating expenses decreased to SEK -24.3 million (-36.2) as a result of lower variable operating costs, other external costs, personnel expenses and lower depreciation. The reduced costs are attributable to divested operations and the strategic review of Every Padel.
Result for the period
In the second quarter, EBITDA was SEK -1.7 million (2.7) and adjusted EBITDA was SEK -0.8 million
(2.7). EBIT was SEK 2.5 million (-10.0) and adjusted EBIT was SEK -1.6 million (-3.5).
Profit after tax amounted to SEK -0.4 million (-10.0) and adjusted profit after tax amounted to SEK -2.1 million (0.0).
Q2 2024
The Group's financial development
Financial position, liquidity, equity and equity ratio
At the end of the period, Everysport Group AB (publ) had equity of SEK 22.9 million (14.2) and an equity ratio of 31% (9%).
Long-term lease liabilities at the end of the period amounted to SEK 0.5 million (32.2). Current lease liabilities amounted to SEK 1.6 million (23.0). Lease liabilities have decreased by SEK 53 million linked to renegotiations of leases. The change is primarily linked to leases that have been terminated early, regulated rent levels and shortened contract periods.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period were SEK 5.7 million (7.6). In addition to cash and cash equivalents, the company has access to additional bank facilities that strengthen the financial position. In addition to cash and cash equivalents, the company has a short-term interest investment of SEK 15 million (0). Cash and cash equivalents are positively affected by tax deferrals.
At the time of this report, Everysport has received the initial purchase price of approximately SEK 22.4 million (EUR 1.9 million) and the second payment of approximately SEK 9.9 million (0.9 more) for the divestment of the media portfolio. The remaining part of approximately SEK 9.9 million (EUR 0.9 million) will be paid after 12 months from the completion of the transaction on August 31, 2023.
The Group's amortization of lease liabilities has decreased sharply due to renegotiated leases and write-off of lease liabilities. Amortization of lease liabilities in the first quarter amounted to SEK 0.5 million (6.0).
The first six months has been positively affected by the divestment of operations, which leads to a reduction in right-of-use assets to SEK 2.0 million (54.4).
Q2 2024
Other information
Share and shareholders
On the record date of June 30, 2024, 6 256 430 shares were issued. All shares have the same rights to participate in the profits and assets of the company. With full future dilution, the number of shares will be 6 651 480 in 2026.
In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Extraordinary General Meeting of 17 March 2021 decided to establish a long-term incentive program based on warrants for the CEO, other senior executives and other employees of the Everysport Group. The program is divided into two different series with two different terms (series 2021/2023 and series 2021/2024). In series 2021/2023 and series 2021/2024, each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new class A share of Everysport Group during the period from March 18, 2023 to June 13, 2023 inclusive and from March 18, 2024 to June 13, 2024 inclusive. A total of 156,176 warrants have been subscribed for, 78,088 in each program, which would result in a dilution of 156,176 shares if the warrants are fully exercised in the future.Series 2021/2023 expired 13 June 2023, no option holders exercised the option to subscribe for shares
In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2023 resolved to establish a long-term incentive program based on warrants for the CEO, other senior executives and other employees of the Everysport Group. The program is divided into two different series with two different maturities (series 2023/2025 and series 2023/2026). In series 2023/2025 and series 2023/2026, each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new class A share of Everysport Group during the subscription period. A total of 286,518 warrants have been subscribed for, 143,259 in each program, which would result in a dilution of 286,518 shares upon full exercise of the warrants in the future.
The subscription of shares on the basis of the warrants may take place during a period of two months starting from the day after the Company has published the quarterly report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. If the Company has not published such a quarterly report before June 1, 2025, the subscription of shares may take place from June 1, 2025 until August 1, 2025 inclusive, i.e. during
the period from the date on which the Company has published the quarterly report for Q1 2025 and Q1 2026 and two months before.
At the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2023, the shareholders approved the creation of a long-term incentive program based on warrants for certain members of the Board of Directors. The program is divided into two different series with two different maturities (series 2023/2025 and series 2023/2026). In series 2023/2025 and series 2023/2026, each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new class A share of Everysport Group during the subscription period. A total of 30,444 warrants have been subscribed for, 15,222 in each program, which would result in a dilution of 30,444 shares if the warrants were fully exercised in the future.
The subscription of shares on the basis of the warrants may take place during a period of two months starting from the day after the Company has published the quarterly report for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. If the Company has not published such a quarterly report before June 1, 2025, the subscription of shares may take place from June 1, 2025, up to and including August 1, 2025, during the period from the date on which the Company has published the quarterly report for Q1 2025 and Q1 2026 and two months before.
At the end of the quarter, Everysport Group AB (publ) had 1,461 (1,681) shareholders.
Employees
The number of full-time equivalent employees during the quarter was 47 (92).
Q2 2024
Other information
Risks and uncertainties
The Group is exposed to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. These factors include prevailing economic conditions in each of the Group's markets. Risks include:
- Regulatory and political risks attributable too changes in laws and regulations in each market in which the Group operates.
- Exposure to exchange rate fluctuations
- Emergence of new technology and competitors
- Commercial risks attributable to expansion into new markets
- Increased competition in existing markets
Q2 2024
The Board of Directors hereby gives its assurance that the interim report provides a true and fair view of the business activities, financial position and results of operations of the Group and the Parent Company, and describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and the Group companies are exposed.
This report has not been reviewed by auditors.
This is a translated version of the Swedish original, in case of deviations is the Swedish version considered to be the one
to apply.
Michael Hansen
Chairman of the Board
Johan Ejermark
Björn Ulvgården
Mernosh Saatchi
Board Member
Board Member
Board Member
Hannes Andersson
Board Member & CEO
Financial calendar
Interim Report July - Sept 2024
24 October 2024
Year-End Report 2024
25 February 2025
Everysport Group's financial reports are available at
www.everysportgroup.com
Contact
Hannes Andersson, CEO, Everysport Group Phone: +46 707-36 56 25
Email: hannes.andersson@everysport.com
This is a translated version of the Swedish original, in case of deviations is the Swedish version considered to be the one to apply. This information is such information that Everysport Group AB (publ.) Is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication on the 25th of July 2024.
Q2 2024
