Through our updated strategy of focusing on our core sports technology and sports media businesses, we have sharpened our focus on the areas that create the most value for our shareholders. Elite Prospects continues to grow as a percentage of the Group, representing 54 percent of net sales in the quarter. The growth of the platform to over 25,000 subscribers, an increase of 34 percent year-over-year, and a record number of new subscribers in a single month are clear signs of Elite Prospects' growing impact on international hockey. This is also evidenced by the fact that 26 out of 32 NHL clubs are now connected to the platform, following the signing of two new clubs during the quarter.

As part of our strategy, we continue to expand our Everysports Media Services business, which collects and distributes sports results and statistics primarily to other media companies. The business generates the majority of Everysport's B2B revenues and has a strong market position in Sweden with agreements with over 90 partners.

The Group's performance during the quarter

Group sales in the second quarter amounted to SEK 20.8 million (37.8). Excluding the divested businesses, net sales increased by 14 percent to SEK 20.8 million (18.2). Adjusted EBITDA was SEK -0.8 million (2.7), adjusted EBIT was SEK -1.6 million (-3.5) and adjusted profit after tax was SEK -2.1 million (0.0). For further information on one-off items in the quarter, please see pages 6 and 20.

Strong growth in Elite Prospects

Elite Prospects' success in the quarter was driven by targeted marketing efforts around this year's NHL Draft, which took place during the period. Along with the World Cup, the NHL Draft is a major event for Elite Prospects. Despite difficult comparisons with the previous quarter due to the price adjustment in Q2 2022, net sales increased by 29 percent to SEK 11.3 million (8.7) due to a large number of new subscribers. Since Q2 2021, net revenues from Elite Prospect have almost tripled. Annual recurring subscription revenue (ARR) increased by 20 percent to SEK 28.8 million (24.0) as of June 30. The development is very strong and is further strengthened by the platform's low churn, which demonstrates the high customer loyalty and value of our services.