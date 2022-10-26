Everysport : Quarterly Report

The business area Everysport Media shows continued positive development and is growing by 6.5 percent. The number of subscribers on a monthly basis once again broke records and we are broadening the offer within subscription services. In padel, we face a continued high range of facilities on the Swedish padel market, with profitability challenges as a result. Initiated savings package is going according to plan and we are working intensively on the strategic review of existing padel facilities, as previously communicated.

The group's net sales amounted to SEK 43.3m (43.3) during the quarter. Operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 3.2m (6.6) and operating profit after depreciation (EBIT) amounted to SEK -10.7m(-3.1). The negative earnings trend has been affected, among other things, by reduced advertising revenue, but above all profitability challenges linked to parts of the group's padel inventory. The quarter is also negatively affected by non-recurring costs of SEK 1.7m as a result of the savings package that was initiated during the previous quarter. The savings package has been executed according to plan and we expect to see full earnings impact from the first quarter of 2023.

It is clear that we are facing challenging times, above all when it comes to the group's padel business. There is still a high supply of padel facilities, even though we have started to see a certain stabilization of supply and demand on the Swedish market. We continue to work intensively by strategically evaluating existing holdings in order to as soon as possible return to focus on developing our core business and profitable growth plan.

The media business continues to grow

Turnover within the Everysport Media business area amounted to SEK 31.2m (29.3) during the quarter. Advertising revenue was initially weak but stabilized during the second half of the quarter and the business area as a whole grew by 6.5 percent. The total B2B revenues within the business area increased marginally to