Everysport : Quarterly Report

Interim Report January - September 2022
Everysport Group AB (publ.)
From the CEO, Hannes Andersson,
The business area Everysport Media shows continued positive development and is growing by 6.5 percent. The number of subscribers on a monthly basis once again broke records and we are broadening the offer within subscription services. In padel, we face a continued high range of facilities on the Swedish padel market, with profitability challenges as a result. Initiated savings package is going according to plan and we are working intensively on the strategic review of existing padel facilities, as previously communicated.
The group's net sales amounted to SEK 43.3m (43.3) during the quarter. Operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 3.2m (6.6) and operating profit after depreciation (EBIT) amounted to SEK -10.7m(-3.1). The negative earnings trend has been affected, among other things, by reduced advertising revenue, but above all profitability challenges linked to parts of the group's padel inventory. The quarter is also negatively affected by non-recurring costs of SEK 1.7m as a result of the savings package that was initiated during the previous quarter. The savings package has been executed according to plan and we expect to see full earnings impact from the first quarter of 2023.
It is clear that we are facing challenging times, above all when it comes to the group's padel business. There is still a high supply of padel facilities, even though we have started to see a certain stabilization of supply and demand on the Swedish market. We continue to work intensively by strategically evaluating existing holdings in order to as soon as possible return to focus on developing our core business and profitable growth plan.
The media business continues to grow
Turnover within the Everysport Media business area amounted to SEK 31.2m (29.3) during the quarter. Advertising revenue was initially weak but stabilized during the second half of the quarter and the business area as a whole grew by 6.5 percent. The total B2B revenues within the business area increased marginally to
SEK 18.1m (17.9). The strategically important B2C revenues amounted to SEK 13.1m (11.4), which corresponds to an increase of 14.5 percent.
The media business is a strategically important foundation in our business model and accounts for roughly 70 percent of the group's total revenue. Subscription revenue within B2C continues to develop favorably and our price adjustments have begun to have an effect through increased revenue per user. The number of subscribers on a monthly basis once again breaks records and amounts to 27,638 at the end of the quarter.
Eliteprospects is one of the company's most important assets and continues to show positive development. The number of paying subscribers at the end of the quarter amounted to 15,889 (11,299) - an increase of 41 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. The investments on the site are showing good results and the long-term growth plan is being followed. We are very proud of the journey with Eliteprospects, which is gradually gaining market share, and is well on its way to becoming a fast-growing giant within international hockey.
During the quarter, we have broadened our offer on the Norwegian market by launching two new sites with associated premium services - idrettspolitikk.no and hest.no, both of which have been migrated to the group's media platform. The investment in quality journalism with premium content around sports is part of the group's overall growth strategy to grow the company's monthly recurring revenue.
Continued focus on handling profitability challenges within Every Padel
Every Padel's total turnover during the third quarter amounted to SEK 12.1m (14.0). EBITDA amounted to SEK 3.2 million (6.5) and the EBIT result to SEK -9.4 million (-2.1). The result continues to be weighed down by profitability challenges linked to parts of the group's padel facilities and seasonal effects during the quarter's summer months. However, occupancy in our facilities gradually increased during the quarter and we are now entering the fourth quarter of the year with continued higher demand.
During the quarter, the previous agreement on the acquisition of Padel Panorama AB with the associated facility in Stigamo was cancelled, which weighed on the result in the business area. In parallel with the strategic review of the existing padel inventory, we are also negotiating with property owners about supply changes and rent reductions.
In September, we successfully held the Padel Expo, the world's largest padel fair. The fair received a good response from both visitors and organizers. In line with previous initiatives in padel media, we continue the development of similar products to extract synergies between our business areas and further consolidate our position as a leading player within the world's currently fastest growing sport.
Future Outlook
The uncertainty in the outside world makes future market conditions difficult to predict. Through previously announced cost savings, our strategic review of the current padel inventory and ongoing dialogues with property owners, we have a clear plan towards stability in the padel business and long-term profitable growth in our media business.
Stockholm, October 27, 2022
Hannes Andersson
Group CEO
Significant events during and after the end of the period
In September, the group launched the new site idrettspolitikk.no with the associated premium service in Norway. The investment in quality journalism with premium content around sports is part of the group's overall growth strategy to grow the company's monthly recurring revenue.
September 30th Everysport Group has announced that the subsidiary Every Padel i Sverige AB has canceled the agreement on the acquisition of shares in Padel Panorama AB. The cancellation takes place due to deviations in the guarantees provided in the share transfer agreement.
After the end of the period, Paul Fischbein, former chairman of the board, announced his resignation due to other operational assignments. Michael Hansen has been appointed as the new chairman of the board. He is also a former partner and member of the sports and gaming information company Daytime Media House, which was acquired by Everysport Group in 2016. Since 2016, Michael has been a member of Everysport Group's board.
