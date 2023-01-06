Advanced search
    EBZT   US3004321010

EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC.

(EBZT)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:55 2023-01-05 pm EST
2.420 USD   -3.20%
01/05Everything Blockchain Inc. Enhanced Multi-Factor, Geofencing Improves Accuracy and Precision
GL
01/05Everything Blockchain Inc. Enhanced Multi-Factor, Geofencing Improves Accuracy and Precision
GL
2022Everything Blockchain, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
Alamo City Engineering Services Funds $1.5 Million in Everything Blockchain

01/06/2023 | 06:01am EST
Funds Accelerate EB Control Capabilities for the Federal Government, Hospitality Industry , and other Large Enterprises

Jacksonville, Florida, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (EBI), (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that enables real world use of blockchain and zero trust to solve critical business issues, today announced that  OEM partner, Alamo City Engineering Services (ACES), has placed $1.5 million in EBI. This expansion of the relationship between ACES and EBI that began in October 2021 signifies a higher level of commitment between the companies in future services. What began as an OEM license agreement to integrate EB Control into ACES products, has become a partnership for service and security commitment. Funds will be used, in part, to accelerate enhancements to the EB Control platform for ACES’ federal government, hospitality industry, and other enterprise customers.

“We believe in providing the best services and solutions possible that bolster the strength and security of our Nation,” said Craig Stephens, ACES’ Chief Executive Officer. “This funding will help us deliver on that commitment and help to significantly increase data security and visibility for our customers.”

Platform enhancements will focus on improvements for customers deploying at very large scale, such as the hotel industry, and include:

  • Enhanced usability and manageability
  • Further ease of deployment
  • Seamless integration with business systems and processes

With EB Control, the original data owner retains control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.  EBI’s patented EB Control Platform was launched into the market in early 2022 and is secure by design, as reinforced by an independent third-party architectural review conducted by Bridgery Technologies LLC.

“ACES and EBI have a common mission and vision when it comes to zero-trust and data security. This partnership with ACES strengthens the relationship between our two companies and reflects ACES’ confidence in our technology and team,” said Toney Jennings, EBI’s Chief Executive Officer. He went on to say, “this is a fantastic way to start 2023, just the first of many contracts that will have a positive effect on shareholder value.”

For more information about EB Control, please click here. For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain Inc.
Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Build and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Alamo City Engineering Services, Inc.

Alamo City Engineering Services, A Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB), HUB Zone Certified Small Business headquartered in San Antonio, TX is a known provider of Cyber Security solutions to the Federal Government having been awarded a Rapid Innovation Funded Award to create a Comply to Connect (C2C) solution for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and another award to secure the USMC Global Enterprise utilizing Forescout’s End Point security solution (NACCR – Network Access Control Compliance and Remediation).

Learn more at https://aces.biz/

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.


